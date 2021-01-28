Factor4, LLC Announces Partnership with NCR Corporation

BROOMALL, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, the leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, today announced their partnership with NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial, retail and hospitality industries. Factor4's gift card programs are now integrated with NCR Silver and Counterpoint POS solutions.

Factor4 CEO Dan Battista said, "We are excited to partner with NCR and to provide their customer base with a fully integrated, omnichannel gift card solution that includes online, in-store and mobile functionality as well as enables contactless transactions. We are pleased to offer our merchant partners additional leading POS options. Factor4 and NCR are market leaders in rolling out contactless and eCommerce solutions that have enabled merchants of all types to weather the pandemic, adapt to market changes and embrace consumer preferences."

Contactless payments adoption has taken place faster than predicted due to Covid-19. According to The Visa Back To Business Study 2021 Outlook, 65% of surveyed consumers would prefer to use contactless payments and 74% of SMBs expect consumers to continue preferring contactless payments post pandemic. Additionally, 82% of SMB owners have made updates to their operations to meet the increasing demand for digital payments, up from 67% in summer 2020.

Factor4 achieved record growth in 2020 due to the company's ability to provide best in class services to its merchant partners including contactless and eCommerce solutions. The company boasts over 125 key integration partners which provides merchants with the ultimate flexibility to grow their businesses. This new partnership with NCR reaffirms Factor4's commitment to expanding innovative offerings and strategic partnerships.

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best in class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 14,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com .

