FAIR, 15 New York Sheriffs Sue to Stop New York's Forced Termination of Federal Immigration Partnerships

Emergency motion seeks to halt August 25 voiding of 287(g) and federal housing agreements

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, representing fifteen New York county Sheriffs, the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York challenging the State's so-called "Local Cops, Local Crimes Act" and the newly created Office of Immigrant Trust. The Sheriffs simultaneously filed an emergency motion seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop the State from voiding existing 287(g) agreements on August 25, 2026, and from forcing the termination of federal housing agreements by November 25, 2026.

The lawsuit argues that New York is tearing up valid contracts the sheriffs already signed with the federal government, coercing independent elected officials into a statewide policy of non-cooperation, and overriding the constitutional authority of the Office of Sheriff. Several of the plaintiff sheriffs maintain long-standing 287(g) agreements and federal housing contracts that let them identify and transfer criminal aliens already in their jails. Albany has now declared those agreements illegal, set hard deadlines to kill them, and created a new investigative office to police any sheriff who refuses to comply.

"New York's law does not merely decline to cooperate with immigration enforcement priorities. It actively dismantles existing, congressionally authorized partnerships that sheriffs lawfully entered to protect their communities," said Dale L. Wilcox, executive director and general counsel of FAIR. "Independently elected sheriffs should not be forced by Albany to abandon tools that keep dangerous criminal aliens from walking back onto their streets. This lawsuit seeks to restore the status quo and vindicate the independence of the Office of Sheriff."

"These sheriffs are not asking for new powers. They are asking to keep the agreements they already have," said Mateo Forero, counsel for the plaintiffs. "The State has declared those contracts void, set a hard deadline of August 25, and stood up an investigative office to force compliance. That is a direct impairment of existing contractual rights and a clear intrusion on the independent authority the New York Constitution gives to elected sheriffs."

The case is Bourgault et al. v. Hochul et al., No. 1:26-cv-01637 (N.D.N.Y.). Click here to read the federal lawsuit and emergency motion papers.

To schedule an interview with one of FAIR's spokespeople, please contact Hayley Hill at [email protected].

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)