"Fair O'Hare" Initiative Defends Consumers at Chicago Airport

New project highlighting consumer benefits of Chicago O'Hare's dual hub comes after the FAA rejected United Airlines' proposed schedule, protecting travelers' safety and choice

ARLINGTON, Va., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Action for a Strong Economy (CASE) today announced the launch of Fair O'Hare, a new initiative aimed at promoting competition and reliable service at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD) – the nation's busiest – where United Airlines' anticompetitive overscheduling has raised concerns about higher prices and less consumer choice.

This spring United Airlines sought to dramatically increase its flight schedule to and from O'Hare, but the FAA intervened, issuing a scheduling reduction order citing concerns over safety and cancellations.

"Transportation Secretary Duffy, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, and the Trump Administration should be praised for restoring sanity by ensuring that O'Hare can accommodate reasonable flight volume, keeping travelers safe and limiting unnecessary frustration," said CASE Chairman and General Counsel Gerard Scimeca.

The agency's order noted that United "proposed and published the most significant increase to its schedule year over year," attempting to grow at the expenses of other airlines.

United's strategy would dismantle one of the most consumer-friendly competitive dynamics in American aviation. O'Hare is one of the only major U.S. airports served by two competing full-service hub carriers – a rare arrangement that keeps fares lower and gives travelers more options. Allowing United to reduce competition would cost consumers that advantage.

"Consumers deserve a competitive marketplace when they fly, not one manipulated by a carrier looking to exploit the system," said Gerard Scimeca. "O'Hare's dual-hub structure is a genuine asset for travelers – it keeps fares in check and options open. United's push to reduce competition would cost everyday Americans that benefit, and CASE is committed to making sure the public understands what's at stake."

Learn more about the Fair O'Hare initiative at https://www.fairohare.com/.

CASE is Consumer Action for a Strong Economy, the nation's foremost non-profit, non-partisan organization devoted to the singular cause of promoting consumer interests through the advancement of free-market principles.

SOURCE Consumer Action for a Strong Economy (CASE)