ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing examines policies to increase health care transparency, and Consumer Action for a Strong Economy (CASE) launched a new advertising campaign calling on Congress to crack down on hospital pricing abuses and hold powerful hospital systems accountable for driving up health care costs.

Consumer Action for a Strong Economy Launches New Ad Campaign Ahead of House Hearing on Health Care Transparency Speed Speed

The ads spotlight a troubling reality facing American patients: powerful hospital systems continue to drive up costs while keeping consumers in the dark about what they will ultimately pay for care, leaving families, employers, and taxpayers burdened by increasingly unaffordable medical bills.

The campaign argues that meaningful health care transparency reform must address the role of large hospital systems that continue to raise prices while failing to provide patients with clear, accessible information about the true cost of care.

"Americans are being crushed by healthcare costs, and hospitals are increasingly acting like unchecked corporate monopolies, leaving patients to pick up the bill," said Gerard Scimeca, Chairman of Consumer Action for a Strong Economy. "Patients deserve answers, transparency, and real reforms—not excuses."

Today's hearing presents an important opportunity for lawmakers to examine why health care costs continue to rise and what steps Congress can take to improve transparency for patients, employers, and taxpayers.

CASE's new ads urge Congress to focus on several alarming trends:

Hospital prices have increased nearly four times faster than inflation, placing enormous financial pressure on families and employers.

Some hospital systems charge markups of more than 500 percent on certain cancer drugs and treatments.

Despite federal transparency mandates, only approximately 20 percent of hospitals are fully compliant with price transparency requirements.

Increasing hospital consolidation has reduced competition in many markets, allowing dominant systems to raise prices with little accountability.

The ads conclude with a direct call to action: Congress must stop big hospital pricing abuses and enforce transparency laws that give patients the information they need to make informed decisions about their care.

"Washington cannot continue to ignore the role hospital monopolies play in driving up health care costs," Scimeca added. "If Congress is serious about transparency, it must be serious about accountability. That means enforcing transparency laws, exposing hidden pricing practices, and protecting patients from abusive hospital pricing."

Watch the full ad here. For more information, please visit HospitalFacts.org

SOURCE Consumer Action for a Strong Economy (CASE)