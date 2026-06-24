FAIRFAX CARHAULERS WIN TEAMSTER PROTECTIONS

Drivers Gain NMATA Standards and Open the Door for Hansen Adkins Workers

FAIRFAX, Kan., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carhaulers with Cassens Transport at General Motors' Fairfax Assembly plant have joined Teamsters Local 41. They will now be working under the National Master Automobile Transporters Agreement (NMATA), securing major economic gains, improved working conditions, and strong job protections.

"These 10 drivers were the spearhead of something much bigger," said Avral Thompson, Director of the Teamsters Carhaul Division. "We made clear that Fairfax workers deserved the same wages, benefits, and protections as every other carhauler covered by the national agreement. With the support of Joe Monslow, Mark Malicoat, Pamela Newport, Bret Rust, Troy Pike, and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, these drivers stayed united through more than a dozen bargaining sessions and never backed down."

After GM shifted the Fairfax carhaul work to nonunion carrier Hansen Adkins, the drivers organized with Local 41 to fight for the wages, benefits, and other standards they previously had under NMATA. Earlier this year, GM sought a new carrier, and Cassens Transport was awarded the contract. As if June 8, 2026, the drivers are now working for Cassens under the NMATA.

"We knew what Teamster standards looked like, and we knew we deserved better," said Bret Rust, a Fairfax carhauler and member of Local 41. "Now that we are under the national agreement, I know the wages, benefits, seniority rights, and other benefits I've earned as a carhauler are protected. Our victory shows every Hansen Adkins driver that you don't have to accept lower standards."

Teamsters Local 41 represents thousands of workers across a wide range of industries in the Kansas City area. For more information, visit www.teamsters41.org.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 41