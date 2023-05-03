Fairtility™ Wins "Women's Health Innovation Award" in 7th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes CHLOE EQ™ for Bringing Transparency to IVF Process

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtility , the transparent AI innovator powering in vitro fertilization (IVF) for improved outcomes, today announced that its CHLOE™ (Cultivating Human Life through Optimal Embryos) tool has been selected as winner of the "Women's Health Innovation Award" in the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

Achieving CE MDR approval in June 2022, CHLOE™ is the first and only transparent Artificial Intelligence-based decision support tool providing clinicians and prospective parents with visibility into clinical and laboratory data to help improve IVF outcomes. Fairtility leverages advanced data collection capabilities to train its algorithms on large, diverse data sets.

Its proprietary AI-powered embryo quality assessment assistant, CHLOE EQ™, processes millions of data points undetectable to the human eye, offering quantitative and qualitative data to IVF professionals to create a fully digitized workflow in the lab for embryo selection, alongside clearly explainable embryo analysis results based on quantifiable biological parameters. This results in increased transparency, streamlined workflows and reduced administrative steps in the IVF process.

The clinical accuracy of CHLOE's automated annotations supports embryologists in making knowledgeable decisions based on detailed embryo quality data. CHLOE provides insights in biological terms, to help IVF professionals make informed decisions and foster open, informed conversations on treatment options and next steps alongside patients.

"Infertility affects one in six people – both male and female – globally. Despite advancements in fertility medicine, IVF success rates still stand at ~30% per cycle. This field is ripe for transformation, and CHLOE EQ™'s breakthrough technology is making IVF into a significantly more transparent process," said Eran Eshed, CEO and Co-founder of Fairtility. "As more people seek out fertility treatment, CHLOE intends to become a key tool in making IVF a more streamlined, transparent, effective and accessible process for patients desiring to be parents."

MedTech Breakthrough Awards' mission is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success across a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 17 different countries.

"The need for assistive reproductive solutions is increasing as the gap between IVF supply and demand keeps expanding. The limited number of reproductive endocrinologists and embryologists cannot meet the demand of prospective parents," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Fairtility's breakthrough CHLOE solution addresses this challenge, delivering reproducible results backed by evidence-based research, cultivating reliability, transparency, and trust for IVF professionals using CHLOE EQ™. This could enable a reduction in time to pregnancy for prospective parents yearning to start their families. Congratulations on being our pick for the 'Women's Health Innovation Award!'"

About Fairtility

Fairtility is powering in vitro fertilization (IVF) through transparent AI to improve outcomes. Equipping clinicians and patients with unparalleled visibility into IVF treatment, CHLOE™ (Cultivating Human Life through Optimal Embryos) is the first and only transparent AI-based decision support tool that provides clinicians with complete visibility into the clinical and laboratory parameters that make up data output to help improve IVF outcomes. Beginning with CHLOE EQ™, a proprietary embryo grading platform, Fairtility is on a path to expand CHLOE™'s application to span the full IVF journey – from infertility cause assessment through transfer optimization. To learn more about Fairtility™ or schedule a demo, visit our website and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

SOURCE Fairtility