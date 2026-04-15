Fairways of Eden Launches a More Flexible Way to Book Golf Holidays in Thailand

Thailand-based golf travel specialist combines real personal support with a fully customizable mix-and-match planning model for modern golfers.

PHUKET, Thailand, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairways of Eden , a Thailand-based golf travel specialist, is introducing a more flexible approach to golf holiday planning by focusing entirely on tailor-made trips instead of fixed packages. The company helps travelers build golf holidays in Thailand step by step, combining destinations, golf courses, hotels, transfers, and selected experiences based on their exact needs, budget, and travel style.

Fairways of Eden's flexible golf holiday model allows travelers to combine hotels, golf, transfers, and activities in Thailand with direct personal support.

The model is designed for golfers who want more control than traditional fixed-package offers usually provide, while still having access to the same depth of human support they would expect from an established travel specialist. Customers can shape their trip through a simple mix-and-match structure and also speak directly with Fairways of Eden for personal guidance, adjustments, and local planning support. The service is designed for travelers who want the freedom to build their own golf experience without losing the reassurance of direct expert support.

Many golf travel providers still either sell pre-set packages or build every trip through repeated back-and-forth with an agent. Fairways of Eden offers an alternative that keeps the personal relationship in place while making the planning process more open, modular, and customer-led from the start.

Importantly, Fairways of Eden is not limited to full holiday packages. Travelers can book as much or as little as they want, whether that means a complete golf holiday, selected parts such as hotels or transfers, or simply tee times at leading golf courses in Thailand .

"We built Fairways of Eden around the idea that a golf holiday should fit the traveler, not the other way around," said Robert Müller, founder of Fairways of Eden. "Golfers still want real people behind the planning process, but they also want a much easier way to combine the parts of a trip that actually suit them."

Fairways of Eden supports golf travel across Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and more. Travelers can explore options through the company's Thailand golf holiday destinations hub.

The service is aimed at solo golfers, couples, golf societies, friend groups, company outings, and repeat visitors to Thailand. Fairways of Eden also operates as a destination management partner for travel agencies seeking local golf travel support in Thailand.

About Fairways of Eden

Fairways of Eden is a Thailand-based golf travel specialist focused on fully customizable golf holidays, tee time bookings, hotel planning, transfers, and local travel support across Thailand.

Media Contact

Robert Müller

Founder, Fairways of Eden

[email protected]

+66980158932

SOURCE Fairways of Eden