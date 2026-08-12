Falcone Sovereign Wealth Partnership Group Advances Tanzani Initiative Following High-Level Government Engagement

The FSWPG delegation, led by senior mining and energy executives, met with Tanzanian government representatives, local partners, mining stakeholders and workers during its latest visit to the country. The meetings are part of FSWPG's broader strategy to establish long-term partnerships supporting Tanzania's natural-resource development while creating investment, employment and infrastructure opportunities.

$25 Million Capital Raise — Investor Call to Action

FSWPG is inviting qualified institutional investors, strategic investors, family offices, mining and energy companies, infrastructure funds and other long-term capital partners to participate in its targeted $25 million initial capital raise. The capital will support the advancement of FSWPG's Tanzania strategic mineral portfolio, including gold, rare earth elements, cobalt, tantalite and lithium, as well as project development, technical evaluation, mining operations, infrastructure and processing initiatives.

Investors and strategic partners interested in participating in Tanzania's growing critical-minerals and natural-resources sector are encouraged to contact FSWPG to discuss investment opportunities, strategic partnerships and project-level participation. FSWPG welcomes qualified parties seeking exposure to long-term resource development and value-added opportunities in Tanzania and the broader East African market. Please contact our Team at https://www.falconeswp.com/blank-2

The initial capital is intended to establish the foundation for FSWPG's broader Tanzania investment platform and accelerate the development of qualified projects through rigorous technical, financial, regulatory and commercial due diligence. The capital will also support the advancement of strategic partnerships and position qualifying projects for larger-scale institutional and project financing.

Tanzania Strategic Mineral Portfolio:

Gold: 36,600 kg

Rare Earth Elements: 1.2 million metric tons (MT)

Cobalt: 25,000 MT

Tantalite: 20,000 MT

Lithium: 20,000 kg

This data comes from the Tanzanian Government Ministry of Minerals Survey.

Supporting Tanzania's Economic and Energy Resilience

FSWPG's strategy is designed to align international private capital with Tanzania's national development priorities. The company intends to work with Tanzanian stakeholders to advance responsible mineral development, strengthen domestic and international supply chains, support energy resilience and attract additional institutional and strategic investment.

The company believes Tanzania has the potential to become an increasingly important regional platform for critical minerals, energy development and industrial investment in East Africa.

"Tanzania represents an important strategic opportunity for long-term investment, economic development and partnership," said Hussein Kandoro, CEO of Falcone Tanzania Mining Holding Ltd. "Our objective is not simply to develop mineral assets. We want to build sustainable partnerships that create jobs, strengthen local capabilities, attract international capital and contribute meaningfully to Tanzania's economic and energy resilience."

Building Long-Term Strategic Partnerships

FSWPG is also evaluating opportunities to develop downstream processing and value-added capabilities that could allow Tanzania to capture a greater portion of the economic value generated by its natural resources.

The company's broader international strategy includes potential cooperation with investors and industrial partners from the United States, Asia and the Middle East, creating opportunities for technology transfer, financing, processing, infrastructure development and international market access.

"We are calling on serious investors, strategic partners and international institutions to engage with us," said Michael Falcone, Chairman of Falcone Sovereign Wealth Partnership Group. "Our vision is to build partnerships that go beyond extracting resources. We want to help develop productive assets, infrastructure, energy capacity and industrial value chains that can generate lasting economic benefits for Tanzania and its people."

FSWPG emphasized that all investment opportunities remain subject to appropriate legal, regulatory, technical, environmental, financial and commercial due diligence.

About Falcone Sovereign Wealth Partnership Group

Falcone Sovereign Wealth Partnership Group Inc. (FSWPG) is an international investment and strategic partnership organization focused on natural resources, energy, infrastructure, technology and economic-development opportunities.

Through its investment platforms and operating partners, FSWPG seeks to connect institutional and strategic capital with projects capable of supporting long-term economic growth, resource security, infrastructure development and international investment partnerships.

www.falconeswp.com

SOURCE Falcone Sovereign Wealth Partnership Group Inc.