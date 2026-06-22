Falkon Partners Launches the Investment Management Industry's First Integrated Financial & Professional Services Firm

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Falkon Partners ("Falkon") establishes a new business services model focused on integrating selected financial and professional services dedicated to the investment management industry. The firm will initially focus on five areas including investment banking, fundraising, outsourced services, investing and investment management insights.

Derek Bomar, Falkon Co-Founder & CEO said, "I am thrilled to launch this new venture with my Co-Founder, Alex. The support from our clients has been overwhelming thus far and we couldn't be more excited to continue serving them under this new business model."

Mr. Bomar added, "Our vision is to break down the traditional walls that have existed for decades between white-collar professions such as finance, accounting, strategy, and human resources. Companies, especially those in scaled and mature industries, are seeking world-class advice and solutions across the entirety of their business, not just in one area…and that is exactly what we will do for our clients at Falkon Partners."

The concept for Falkon Partners was born from the diversified career paths of Mr. Bomar and his Co-Founder, Alex Beygelman who will serve as Falkon's President. Both Co-Founders spent years developing expertise across a handful of areas such as finance, accounting, IR and operations.

Mr. Bomar has been advising investment management firms and their executives for nearly two decades. He initially started his career in the accounting industry at PwC before becoming an investment banker at Goldman Sachs for nearly a decade, spending time in both New York and London. The last two years were spent at Deutsche Bank in New York, where he led the asset management investment banking business. Mr. Bomar has advised on several of the investment management industry's landmark deals including the mergers of BlackRock and HPS, EQT and Barings, Owl Rock and Dyal creating Blue Owl, and IPOs of firms like TPG and CVC. While at Goldman Sachs, he was also part of an early group of senior bankers who began advising on GP stakes and structuring various insurance and other capital solutions for asset managers.

Mr. Beygelman has also held several leadership roles in the investment management industry across investment banking, corporate development and strategy. Most recently, Mr. Beygelman was Head of Private Credit Investment Banking at Deutsche Bank. Prior to Deutsche Bank, he held multiple senior roles within investment banking and corporate development, including Oppenheimer & Co., Rockefeller Capital Management and Varagon Capital Partners, with experience working across all functional areas of an asset management business.

Describing the business, Mr. Beygelman said, "For years, we struggled with the legacy model. Our business is meant to go deeper with our clients and to provide advice throughout their lifecycle, with services that touch all aspects of their business. We believe this is a differentiated approach to what is typically offered in the market, where the relationship with clients is fragmented, more transactional in nature and delivered in a siloed way. Our teams and offerings are purpose built to be integrated, leading to better advice and driving optimal outcomes for our clients."

Falkon's business model will embrace technology and have a 'data first' culture, ultimately offering clients differentiated perspectives, proprietary market data and research capabilities. Additionally, the firm plans to operate with a merchant bank-like strategy by establishing an investing arm, which will seek to utilize the firm's balance sheet to further align with its clients. The investment bank will provide M&A, GP stakes, capital markets, fund placement, secondaries, and Insurance Solutions-as-a-Service (iSAS) advice to investment managers and funds. Outsourced services will focus on Office of the CFO, corporate development and strategy, and investor relations. The company plans to announce additional details on other business lines and leadership roles in the coming weeks.

About Falkon Partners

Falkon Partners is an integrated financial and professional services firm dedicated exclusively to the investment management industry, with offerings across investment banking, fundraising, outsourced services, investing and investment management insights.

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SOURCE Falkon Partners LLC