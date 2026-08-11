FamFluence Named No. 220 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Earning the No. 220 spot on the Inc. 5000 is something our entire team is genuinely proud of," said Jim Silver, CEO of FamFluence. "We launched in 2020 with just five creators and a conviction that parent influencers deserved a partner who understood the demands of content creation while raising a family, who would represent them with integrity and respect. Seeing that original vision grow into this validates everything we've built."

"Prioritizing integrity isn't always the easiest path in business," added Kathleen Tomes, President of FamFluence. "But our growth proves it's the smartest one. When you do right by your creators, your team and your partners, everyone wins."

"Our agency operates on two core pillars: kindness and efficiency," said Alexa Vogue, Senior Vice President at FamFluence. "This recognition belongs entirely to our team. We genuinely love what we do, but more importantly, we love the people we get to do it with. Having such a close-knit, deeply supportive group aligned on the same mission is pure magic."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About FamFluence Talent Management

FamFluence Talent Management is a premier, fully remote agency exclusively representing over 200 top-performing, mom and family creators. Operating across high-converting verticals—including Family & Parenting, Home & Lifestyle, Daily Essentials, and Entertainment—FamFluence bridges the gap between authentic family storytelling and measurable ROI. With strategic relationships spanning more than 5,000 brands, the agency empowers moms and dads to connect their audiences with trusted products. Built on responsible representation, brand safety, white-glove service, and transparent long-term partnerships, FamFluence was recognized as a 2026 Inc. Best Workplaces honoree and was named No. 220 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list. Learn more at famfluence.com or follow along on Instagram @famfluencetalent.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alexa Vogue

[email protected]

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE FamFluence