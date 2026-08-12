Family Entertainment Group LLC Celebrates 100th Location Milestone with Landmark Partnership Aboard Margaritaville at Sea

The partnership brings FEG's signature approach to curated, high-energy family entertainment into an entirely new environment, delivering guests an elevated onboard experience designed for families of all ages. From the moment guests step into the entertainment centers, they will encounter the same quality programming and professionally managed fun that has made FEG a trusted name across its land-based portfolio.

"Reaching 100 locations taught us how to build and run family entertainment centers in almost any environment. A cruise ship is one of the most demanding of them all," said Rex Jackson, CEO of Family Entertainment Group. "Operating arcades across the Margaritaville at Sea fleet reflects the operational discipline our team brings to every venue we run."

"Delivering memorable experiences for every generation is central to the Margaritaville at Sea vacation," said Kyle Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer at Margaritaville at Sea. "Family Entertainment Group brings an exceptional track record of creating engaging family entertainment, and we're excited to welcome them aboard as we continue investing in experiences that make our ships even more fun for guests of all ages."

About Family Entertainment Group LLC

Family Entertainment Group (FEG) is one of North America's leading designers, developers, and operators of location-based entertainment experiences. For more than 20 years, FEG has partnered with hotels, resorts, casinos, cruise lines, developers, and family entertainment centers to create engaging guest experiences that drive visitation, increase revenue, and build lasting customer loyalty. Through its portfolio of owned brands and strategic partnerships, FEG delivers customized entertainment solutions spanning arcades, attractions, interactive experiences, food and beverage integration, operations, merchandising, marketing, and technology.

For more information, visit www.fegllc.com

Media Contact: Marty Lubeck | Vice President of Marketing, Family Entertainment Group | [email protected]

SOURCE Family Entertainment Group