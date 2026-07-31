Family of Leah Kahare Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Uber Technologies & Driver Following Fatal Lowell Hit-and-Run

LOWELL, Mass., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers filed a wrongful death lawsuit today in Middlesex Superior Court (Docket No. 2681CV02032) against Guilherme Candido, Uber Technologies, Inc., and Portier, LLC, on behalf of Esther Kahare, personal representative of the estate of her daughter, Leah Kahare, 29, who was struck and killed by an Uber Eats driver while crossing Pawtucket Boulevard in Lowell on the night of May 24, 2026.

The complaint alleges that Candido was logged into the Uber Eats app and dispatching a delivery for Uber's financial benefit when he struck Ms. Kahare at a high rate of speed with a vehicle that had a nonworking fog light, then fled the scene without stopping, rendering aid, or reporting the collision. Ms. Kahare suffered catastrophic, fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The lawsuit brings claims of negligence, gross negligence, and wrongful death against Candido, and claims of negligent hiring, retention, training, and supervision, gross negligence, and wrongful death against Uber Technologies and Portier, seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

The only daughter of Benson and Esther Kahare, Leah was known for her kindness, generosity, faith, and humor, and was pursuing a career in dentistry.

"She had such a bright future, and now the void is too much," said the Kahare family. "Leah was so close to us. She intended one day to marry, raise a family, and become a dentist. This will never happen now."

"Uber puts drivers on the road, at all hours and in all conditions, and profits from every delivery," said John McCarthy, the attorney representing the Kahare family. "When that system results in the death of an innocent pedestrian, those responsible must answer for the harm they caused."

"Leah was a bright young woman with her whole future ahead of her," said Michael Kelly, Principal Attorney. "She was taken from her family by a driver who fled the scene, while working for a company that put him on the road. We stand with the Kahare family and will fight for justice for Leah."

About Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers is a Boston-headquartered personal injury law firm representing accident victims and families across Massachusetts, including cases involving rideshare and delivery-platform liability, wrongful death, and catastrophic injury.

SOURCE Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers