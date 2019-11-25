Fantini's Gaming Investment Research Subscription: Access the Full-Service Suite Plus Personal Consultations with Editor & Publisher Frank Fantini

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fantini's Gaming Investment Research" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This package includes an advisory service that includes all products in the Full-Service Suite plus personal consultations with Editor & Publisher Frank Fantini.

Frank Fantini, an icon of the U. S. gaming community will have a personal consultation with you giving insights into the gaming industry and companies within. Mr. Fantini, publisher, editor and owner of Fantini Research has published his reports worldwide for over 16 years. Institutional Investors, CEO's, CFO's Board of Director members and financial firms from around the world respect his work.

Included in this investment package is the Fantini Research Daily Full Service Suite (5 days a week excluding holidays) which includes:

- News and Gaming Industry Intel featuring a daily report of actionable information on the casino-gaming industry targeted to investment professionals and corporate level executives.

- Fantini Research's data-rich reports cover the entire industry: casino companies, their suppliers, lottery, online and interactive, and pari-mutuel companies.

- Pre-market notes on news that can move stock prices or of immediate or urgent interest. Reports are sent daily before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

- Weekly analytical column oriented to investors written by Editor and Publisher Frank Fantini.

- News bulletins throughout the New York Stock Exchange trading day.

- Conference call synopses. Summaries of all investor conference calls of American-based gaming enterprises, and many large international companies that are in English. Reports are sent within hours after each call.

- Access to the password-protected Fantini Research archive.

In addition, Fantini Research publishes occasional reports recommending little understood or little known long and short gaming industry opportunities.

Areas of coverage include: earnings, financings and refinancing's, equity and debt analyst coverage of companies, casino projects, legislative and regulatory developments, bankruptcy and litigation filings, management changes, executive buying and selling

In brief, Fantini reports cover any and all news and developments that could affect an investment or business decision in the casino gaming industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Top News Stories And Developments

Investor News:

- Jurisdictional Revenue Reports

- Earnings: Us, Canada

- Earnings: International

- Market Winners And Losers

- Analysts

- Bought And Sold (Insider Trading)

Company News:

- Us, Canada Public

- Us, Canada Private

- International

- E-Gaming

- Non-Gaming Suppliers

Jurisdictional Developments

- Usa, Canada

- Native America

- International

- E-Gaming

Investor Events Schedule

- Investor Presentations

- Conference Calls

- Conference Call Replays

Countries Covered: All Nations.

For more information about this newsletter visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8yvcge

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

