Fapon Showcases AI-Engineered Enzymes and Alzheimer's Solutions at ADLM 2026, Reinforcing North American Commitment

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon, a trusted global IVD provider with deepening roots in North America, will exhibit at ADLM 2026 from July 26 to 30 in Anaheim, California. The company will introduce novel AI-engineered enzymes for molecular diagnostics alongside a full suite of raw materials and blood-based bulk reagents for Alzheimer's disease, reinforcing its commitment to locally supported, end-to-end IVD solutions for North American manufacturers and laboratories.

What's New at Booth

This year at Booth 3161, Fapon will introduce novel AI-engineered enzymes, ProPrime II and MeloScript III for molecular diagnostics, designed to deliver significant improvements in sensitivity, speed, and robustness for PCR and qPCR workflows. The enzymes are backed by full freedom-to-operate with proprietary IP, and custom development services are available for partners. Another booth highlight addresses the growing global demand for early Alzheimer's diagnosis: a full suite of raw materials and blood-based bulk reagents covering mainstream AD biomarkers. Manufactured under ISO 13485, the offering is designed to help IVD manufacturers accelerate development of blood-based Alzheimer's assays from concept to clinic.

From Raw Materials to Reagent Services to Instruments: A Complete Portfolio

Alongside its new launches, Fapon will showcase its Shine i-Series CLIA analyzers, with the Shine i1000 and Shine i3000 on display for live demonstration. This open-system instrument series covers various throughputs and supports more than 70 in-house reagents assays. Complementing the instrument display, Fapon will feature several key raw materials and bulk reagents, including antibodies for small-molecule sandwich assays, notably Vitamin D (25-OH VD), Estradiol (E2), and Thyroxine (FT4/T4), the mouse-free IgG blockers as a preferred choice for animal-origin-free raw materials, and recombinant controls for enhanced lot-to-lot consistency. These products reflect Fapon's commitment to providing IVD manufacturers with validated, performance-driven components that simplify assay development and improve diagnostic accuracy.

North America Commitment in Action

Guided by its "In America, For America" approach, Fapon's presence at ADLM 2026 reflects its accelerating investment in the North American market. Fapon has built a US-based infrastructure designed to serve North American customers with speed and reliability. The company operates R&D and production facilities on US soil, enabling faster technical support and greater supply chain resilience for local partners. This localized approach is backed by a rigorous quality management system with ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certifications, ensuring every product meets the consistency and compliance standards that US laboratories and IVD manufacturers demand.

About Fapon

Fapon, a globally leading life sciences organization, is redefining the R&D paradigm in diagnostics and therapeutics through a cutting-edge "AI-driven + a closed loop of dry and wet experiments" model. This approach significantly accelerates novel biomarker/target discovery and translation. We have established an integrated business structure that combines AI-powered innovative discovery, one-stop diagnostic solutions and novel therapies. Our products and services have covered the full spectrum of health management across the entire lifecycle, and accelerated the development of precision medicine.

Follow us on LinkedIn (Fapon) or visit our website https://us.faponbiotech.com

SOURCE Fapon