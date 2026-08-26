Farah & Farah Builds on Tampa Bay Momentum With New Rays Partnership

Partnership reflects the firm's growing roots, community investment, and commitment to the people of Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farah & Farah is now a "Proud Partner of the Tampa Bay Rays."

Partnership visibility extends across platforms for both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Tampa Bay Rowdies, the Rays-owned USL Championship soccer club also located in St. Petersburg, connecting Farah & Farah Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers with fans across the region throughout the year.

But for Farah & Farah, as a multi-state law firm, the partnership is about more than visibility; it reflects a relationship with Tampa Bay that the firm has been building for years: one rooted in serving local clients, creating local jobs, and finding meaningful ways to invest in the community.

Reputation isn't built overnight. It's earned over time by doing good work, building relationships, and being there in ways that matter. Across Tampa Bay, that has meant more than representing injured people and families. The firm has helped people get home on New Year's Eve through free safe rides, provided free bicycle helmets to children, awarded students with college scholarships, and partnered with local businesses on community initiatives.

Serving Florida's Local Communities Since 1979

For Senior Partner & Personal Injury Attorney Chuck Farah, that's what building a reputation in a community is really about.

"Reputation isn't something you can buy. It's what people come to believe about you after watching what you do," said Chuck Farah. "My brother, Eddie, and I have always believed that a rising tide lifts all boats. So when we're growing somewhere, we're thinking about more than our own four walls. Who can we help? Who can we stand beside? How can we make a difference here? That's how we've approached Tampa Bay from the beginning, and this partnership with the Rays is another way to keep building on that."

That philosophy has guided Farah & Farah since its founding in 1979. The firm has grown from a single Jacksonville office to more than 25 locations across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, but Eddie and Chuck Farah have long believed growth is only valuable when it expands the ability to serve people well.

The Tampa Bay Rays partnership with Farah & Farah builds on that momentum, bringing together two organizations with deep ties to Tampa Bay and a shared belief in what can happen when you invest in the people around you. Strong communities aren't built by any one person, business, or organization; they're built when people show up for one another, bring what they can to the table, and keep moving forward together.

For Farah & Farah, that's what it means to keep growing roots in Tampa Bay, and the firm is just getting started.

Farah & Farah FAQs

Does Farah & Farah have personal injury lawyers in Tampa?

Yes. Farah & Farah has served clients throughout the Tampa Bay area for years as part of its more than 25 offices across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. The firm's Tampa team handles car accidents, premises liability, and other personal injury cases. Consultations are free.

Why is Farah & Farah partnering with the Tampa Bay Rays?

Farah & Farah has been serving clients and investing in Tampa Bay for years. The Rays are part of the fabric of this community, giving people across Tampa Bay something to rally around and experience together. This partnership is a natural extension of Farah & Farah's commitment to Tampa Bay and creates new opportunities for the firm to connect with the people who call it home.

What does "Make It a Farah Fight" mean for personal injury clients?

When an injury turns someone's life upside down, the case isn't just a file. There's a person, a family, and a future behind it.

"Make It a Farah Fight" reflects the responsibility Farah & Farah takes on when someone puts their trust in the firm: listen to the client, understand what they're going through, prepare for what lies ahead, and bring the strength and resources of the team to their case. It's about standing beside people when they need someone in their corner and doing the work to help them move forward.

How can I schedule a free consultation with a Farah & Farah personal injury attorney in the Tampa area?

If you or a loved one has been injured, you can contact Farah & Farah's Tampa team anytime, day, night, or weekend. We're always available and consultations are free. The firm's legal team can help you understand your options and what may come next for your case, regardless of what type it is.

About Farah & Farah

Since 1979, Farah & Farah has protected injured people and families by standing up to insurance companies and corporations while helping clients navigate some of the hardest moments of their lives.

Led by brothers Eddie and Chuck Farah, the firm has grown to more than 25 office locations throughout Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina and has recovered more than $2 billion for clients and their families.

Through that growth, the belief at the center of the firm has remained simple: do right by people. Farah & Farah's personal injury attorneys and staff prioritize listening, working together, and treating every person with dignity and respect.

Follow Farah & Farah on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, X, or YouTube, or visit the website at farahandfarah.com to learn more.

SOURCE Farah and Farah