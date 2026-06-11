Farclip Launches First Engine-Native Spatial Logic Layer for 3D Environments

Invite-only early access gives 3D development teams building live production scenes

across games, simulation, robotics and XR, real answers on flow, pacing, movement

and sightlines while they build

GOLDEN, Colo. , June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farclip today launched the first engine-native spatial logic layer for 3D environments, giving developers real answers on flow, pacing, movement, sightlines and spatial dependencies while they build.

The launch comes as world-generation tools and code assistants accelerate 3D environment creation across games, simulation, robotics and XR. As teams build more, faster, spatial issues that once surfaced late in production can now compound across larger volumes of work before teams have time to act.

Farclip is built for the production gap between what developers can see in an editor and what only becomes clear once an environment is experienced. Running directly on live production scenes inside Unity and Unreal, Farclip allows developers to query an environment in real time and see what is happening, what will happen and whether it works before spatial issues turn into production rework.

"The next bottleneck in 3D development is not how fast teams can create," said Alicia Caputo, CEO and co-founder of Farclip. "It is how quickly they can know whether what they have created actually works. Farclip was built for that moment in production, when the environment is still changing and the cost of being wrong is still low."

Farclip is built on a proprietary foundation model trained on patented biometric XR movement data and first-party production design data from AA and AAA environments. It evaluates flow, pacing, movement, sightlines, dead zones, navigation paths and spatial dependencies directly on live production scenes, without relying on synthetic paths, generic models, exports, simplified environments or post-build analytics.

Unlike code assistants or generative world-building tools, Farclip does not generate environments or write scripts. It helps developers test layout changes before committing geometry and identify where a single adjustment may affect movement, visibility or pacing elsewhere in the scene.

"Spatial issues rarely stay contained," said Mik Bertolli, co-founder and chief scientist, Farclip. "A doorway can change movement. Movement can change pacing. A sightline can change what players see, miss or choose to explore. Farclip shows those relationships directly on the scene, early enough for teams to act."

Farclip's approach grew out of high-stakes AR and XR simulation work for first responders and emergency-response training, where spatial accuracy affected real-world outcomes. That experience shaped the company's focus on giving developers answers on the actual environment while work is still in progress.

Early customers, including Blackthorn Games, are already using Farclip to reduce iteration time and surface production issues earlier. "Farclip helped us identify issues earlier and focus our playtest cycle," said M. Cable, Technical Manager of Blackthorn Games. "After integrating it into our workflow, we were able to accelerate the launch of our next title by four weeks."

Teams working on live production environments can apply for early access at farclip.ai/early-access.

About Farclip

Farclip is the first engine-native spatial logic layer for 3D environments. Designed for teams working in games, simulation, robotics and XR, Farclip gives developers real answers on flow, pacing, movement, sightlines and spatial dependencies while they build. The company's proprietary foundation model is trained on patented biometric XR movement data and first-party production design data from real-world 3D environments.

Media Contact

Julia Gaynor

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SOURCE Farclip