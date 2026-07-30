Farmer Mac Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

- Outstanding Business Volume of $37.2 Billion -

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A) today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

Record outstanding business volume of $37.2 billion, reflecting 22% growth year-over-year

Provided $4.0 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America

Net interest income grew 22% year-over-year to $118.1 million

Net effective spread 1 increased 25% from the prior-year period to a record $117.4 million

increased 25% from the prior-year period to a record $117.4 million Net income attributable to common stockholders was $58.9 million, or $5.41 per diluted share

Record core earnings 1 of $58.8 million, or $5.40 per diluted share, reflecting 24% growth year-over-year

of $58.8 million, or $5.40 per diluted share, reflecting 24% growth year-over-year Total core capital of $1.9 billion and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 13.2% as of June 30, 2026

Issued $100.0 million of Tier 1 capital through the public offering of 6.875% Series I non-cumulative preferred stock

"Farmer Mac delivered record second quarter results, with business volume, revenue, and core earnings all reaching all-time highs, a testament to the strength of our mission-driven franchise and the disciplined execution of our strategy across every part of our business," said Zachary Carpenter, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Broad-based volume growth carried us past $37 billion in outstanding business volume, reinforcing our role as a vital source of liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. We also strengthened our already robust capital base through a successful preferred stock issuance and maintained our expense efficiency ratio below our 30% strategic target, while continuing to invest for future growth."

$ in millions, except per share amounts Quarter Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 QoQ % Change2 YoY % Change2 Net Change in Business Volume $2,351.1 $1,494.5 $831.9 N/A N/A Net Interest Income (GAAP) $118.1 $101.4 $96.8 16 % 22 % Net Effective Spread (Non-GAAP) $117.4 $102.0 $93.9 15 % 25 % Diluted EPS (GAAP) $5.41 $4.75 $4.48 14 % 21 % Diluted Core EPS (Non-GAAP) $5.40 $4.74 $4.32 14 % 25 %

____________________________ 1Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Measure

2Percentage changes may not compute directly as shown due to rounding of amounts presented above

"Our commitment to innovation reached an important milestone this week with the launch of Farmer Mac Loan Exchange, or FLX, our new Farm & Ranch loan platform, a significant step in modernizing our technology to deliver liquidity more efficiently and at scale, and a strong example of the innovation that will continue to differentiate Farmer Mac and transform the agricultural mortgage market," Mr. Carpenter continued. "As we look to the balance of 2026, we remain well positioned to navigate an evolving macro environment through our diversified portfolio, strong capital position, and disciplined underwriting. We are excited about the significant opportunities ahead and remain focused on deepening our impact in the markets we serve while delivering durable, high-quality earnings and long-term value for our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2026 Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income grew $21.3 million year-over-year and $16.7 million quarter-over-quarter

Net effective spread 3 increased $23.5 million year-over-year, and $15.4 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to robust net volume growth and the collection of $7.4 million of recovery of interest on a delinquent permanent planting exposure

increased $23.5 million year-over-year, and $15.4 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to robust net volume growth and the collection of $7.4 million of recovery of interest on a delinquent permanent planting exposure Credit provisions primarily related to new volume growth across all segments and portfolio credit migration trends

Purchased $21.4 million of tax credits, resulting in a benefit of $2.0 million

Net income increased $9.7 million year-over-year and $7.0 million quarter-over-quarter

Core earnings 3 increased $11.4 million year-over-year and $7.0 million quarter-over-quarter to $58.8 million

increased $11.4 million year-over-year and $7.0 million quarter-over-quarter to $58.8 million Core return on equity was 19% in the second quarter, reflecting strong profitability and efficient capital deployment

$ in billions Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 % of

Outstanding

Business

Volume Segment Business

Volume Net Effective

Spread YoY Volume

Growth Agricultural Finance 65 % Farm & Ranch $22.0 1.01 % 21 % Corporate AgFinance $2.1 3.76 % 7 % Infrastructure Finance 35 % Power & Utilities $8.3 0.36 % 13 % Renewable Energy $3.0 1.72 % 55 % Broadband Infrastructure $1.9 2.30 % 58 %

Second Quarter 2026 Portfolio Highlights

Broad-based, net portfolio growth of $2.4 billion reflective of strong customer demand across all segments

Farm & Ranch portfolio grew by $1.7 billion, primarily due to $1.1 billion of net growth in AgVantage securities, including a $0.8 billion AgVantage security from a new counterparty, and net loan purchase volume of $483.4 million

Corporate AgFinance portfolio grew modestly by $30.5 million due to loan purchases and AgVantage securities activity with several counterparties

Strong business volume in Power & Utilities resulted in net growth of $291.0 million, which included the purchase of a $197 million pool of loans from a single customer

Renewable Energy business volume increased $120.2 million due to strong deal flow and continued project finance momentum

Broadband Infrastructure business volume grew $161.8 million, reflecting steady demand for rural telecommunications and data connectivity

_____________ 3Non-GAAP Measure

Earnings Conference Call Information

The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's second quarter 2026 financial results will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m. eastern time on Thursday, July 30, 2026, and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:

Telephone (Domestic): (888) 880-3330

Telephone (International): (646) 357-8766

Webcast: https://www.farmermac.com/investors/events-presentations/

When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call." The call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website for one week following the conclusion of the call.

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for second quarter 2026 is in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We use "non-GAAP measures" in our analysis of financial information. Non-GAAP measures represent measures of financial performance that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we use the following non-GAAP measures: (1) "core earnings," (2) "core earnings per common share," and (3) "net effective spread," in both dollars and percentage yield. In our view, these non-GAAP measures are useful alternative measures in understanding our economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Our disclosure of non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Core Earnings and Core Earnings Per Share

The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per common share, which are non-GAAP measures, and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share, which are GAAP measures, is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on our financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Additionally, these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of our core business.

Net Effective Spread

We use Net Effective Spread ("NES") to measure the net spread earned between interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.

NES excludes the following:

Interest income and interest expense associated with single-class consolidated trusts with beneficial interests owned by third parties and for which we guarantees all classes of securities issued ("single-class consolidated trusts") and reclassifies that activity to guarantee and commitment fees in determining our core earnings. This reclassification reflects our view that the net interest income earned on single-class consolidated trusts is effectively a guarantee fee.

Fair value changes of financial derivatives and corresponding financial assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on our financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.

The amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value.

NES includes the following:

Income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). For undesignated financial derivatives, we record the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives" on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

The net effects of terminations or net settlements on undesignated financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other government-sponsored enterprises and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that we receive upon the inception of certain swaps. For GAAP purposes, realized gains or losses on settlements of these contracts are reported in the Consolidated Statements of Operations in the period in which they occur. For NES, these realized gains or losses are deferred and amortized as net yield adjustments over the term of the related debt, which generally ranges from 3 to 15 years.

More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed today with the SEC. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions, estimates, and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;

legislative, regulatory, or current or future political developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or infrastructure industries;

fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;

the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;

the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and infrastructure indebtedness;

the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies (including tariffs and trade restrictions), fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, and volatility in commodity prices;

the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indices;

developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving GSEs, including Farmer Mac;

the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization to respond to inflation and employment levels; and

other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing to provide vital liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. The secondary market served by Farmer Mac provides liquidity to our nation's agricultural and infrastructure businesses, supporting a vibrant and strong rural America. We offer a wide range of solutions to help meet financial institutions' growth, liquidity, risk management, and capital relief needs across diverse markets, including agriculture, agribusiness, broadband infrastructure, power and utilities, and renewable energy. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. Additional information about Farmer Mac is available on our website at www.farmermac.com.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)



As of

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

(in thousands) Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $26,984 and $24,475, respectively) $ 1,038,091

$ 931,067 Investment securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $15,249,174 and $13,813,551, respectively) 14,891,506

13,580,285 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 4,514,893

3,954,223 Other investments 18,763

15,871 Total Investment Securities 19,425,162

17,550,379 Loans:





Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 15,902,213

13,877,051 Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost 2,325,798

2,482,010 Allowance for losses (47,167)

(37,785) Total loans, net of allowance 18,180,844

16,321,276 Financial derivatives, at fair value 42,411

44,875 Accrued interest receivable (includes $37,189 and $40,945, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 374,120

357,155 Guarantee and commitment fees receivable 58,476

57,214 Deferred tax asset, net 10,599

173 Prepaid expenses and other assets 160,489

108,018 Total Assets $ 39,290,192

$ 35,370,157







Liabilities and Equity:





Liabilities:





Notes payable $ 34,693,922

$ 30,822,570 Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties 2,217,532

2,365,435 Financial derivatives, at fair value 69,282

21,618 Accrued interest payable (includes $14,696 and $15,795, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 268,428

233,714 Guarantee and commitment obligation 55,555

54,770 Other liabilities 131,039

153,101 Total Liabilities 37,435,758

33,651,208 Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





Preferred stock:





Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,659

96,659 Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 77,003

77,003 Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 116,160

116,160 Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 121,327

121,327 Series H, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,844

96,844 Series I, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,764

— Common stock:





Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding 1,031

1,031 Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding 500

500 Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,318,708 shares and 9,325,556 shares

outstanding, respectively 9,319

9,326 Additional paid-in capital 140,836

139,370 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax (18,234)

13,382 Retained earnings 1,116,225

1,047,347 Total Equity 1,854,434

1,718,949 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 39,290,192

$ 35,370,157

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income:













Investment securities and cash equivalents $ 215,222

$ 213,983

$ 418,631

$ 423,633 Loans 235,038

185,039

447,590

356,803 Total interest income 450,260

399,022

866,221

780,436 Total interest expense 332,185

302,225

646,750

592,700 Net interest income 118,075

96,797

219,471

187,736 Provision for losses (7,017)

(7,713)

(11,325)

(9,397) Net interest income after provision for losses 111,058

89,084

208,146

178,339 Non-interest income/(expense):













Guarantee and commitment fees 6,079

4,816

11,916

9,295 Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives 224

80

1,364

(2,556) Other income 634

941

1,386

2,478 Non-interest income 6,937

5,837

14,666

9,217 Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee benefits 23,706

17,631

44,963

35,383 General and administrative 11,591

10,859

22,853

21,617 Regulatory fees 862

1,000

1,725

2,000 Operating expenses 36,159

29,490

69,541

59,000 Income before income taxes 81,836

65,431

153,271

128,556 Income tax expense 14,885

10,594

27,197

24,068 Net income 66,951

54,837

126,074

104,488 Preferred stock dividends (8,074)

(5,667)

(15,365)

(11,333) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 58,877

$ 49,170

$ 110,709

$ 93,155















Earnings per common share:













Basic earnings per common share $ 5.43

$ 4.50

$ 10.21

$ 8.53 Diluted earnings per common share $ 5.41

$ 4.48

$ 10.15

$ 8.49

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 58,877

$ 51,832

$ 49,170 Less reconciling items:









Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair

value changes 184

(679)

(639) Gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes 889

362

2,709 Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading assets 59

53

(65) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred

gains on assets consolidated at fair value(1) 26

44

25 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (1,017)

335

255 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (30)

(24)

(480) Sub-total 111

91

1,805 Core earnings $ 58,766

$ 51,741

$ 47,365











Composition of Core Earnings:









Revenues:









Net effective spread(2) $ 117,438

$ 101,999

$ 93,893 Guarantee and commitment fees(3) 7,044

6,715

5,874 Other(4) 742

1,185

742 Total revenues 125,224

109,899

100,509











Credit related expense/(income) (GAAP):









Provision for losses 7,017

4,308

7,713 Other credit related expense/(income) 352

889

160 Total credit related expense/(income) 7,369

5,197

7,873











Operating expenses (GAAP):









Compensation and employee benefits 23,706

21,257

17,631 General and administrative 11,591

11,262

10,859 Regulatory fees 862

863

1,000 Total operating expenses 36,159

33,382

29,490











Net earnings 81,696

71,320

63,146 Income tax expense(5) 14,856

12,288

10,114 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 8,074

7,291

5,667 Core earnings $ 58,766

$ 51,741

$ 47,365











Core earnings per share:









Basic $ 5.42

$ 4.77

$ 4.33 Diluted $ 5.40

$ 4.74

$ 4.32





(1) Reflects the amortization recorded during the reporting period on those assets for which the premium, discount, or deferred gain was a result of consolidation accounting rather than a cash transaction. (2) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (3) Includes net interest income of $1.0 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees. (4) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to undesignated financial derivatives and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (5) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 110,709

$ 93,155 Less reconciling items:





Losses on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (see Table 11) (495)

(3,212) Gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes 1,251

3,808 Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities 112

(56) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at

fair value(1) 70

53 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (682)

(815) Income tax effect related to reconciling items (54)

46 Sub-total 202

(176) Core earnings $ 110,507

$ 93,331







Composition of Core Earnings:





Revenues:





Net effective spread(2) $ 219,437

$ 183,883 Guarantee and commitment fees(3) 13,759

11,362 Other(4) 1,927

2,057 Total revenues 235,123

197,302







Credit related expense (GAAP):





Provision for losses 11,325

9,397 Other credit related expense/(income) 1,241

127 Total credit related expense 12,566

9,524







Operating expenses (GAAP):





Compensation and employee benefits 44,963

35,383 General and administrative 22,853

21,617 Regulatory fees 1,725

2,000 Total operating expenses 69,541

59,000







Net earnings 153,016

128,778 Income tax expense(5) 27,144

24,114 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 15,365

11,333 Core earnings $ 110,507

$ 93,331







Core EPS:





Basic $ 10.19

$ 8.55 Diluted $ 10.14

$ 8.51





(1) Reflects the amortization recorded during the reporting period on those assets for which the premium, discount, or deferred gain was a result of consolidation accounting rather than a cash transaction. (2) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (3) Includes net interest income of $2.0 million and $2.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees. (4) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to undesignated financial derivatives and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (5) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Basic EPS $ 5.43

$ 4.78

$ 4.50

$ 10.21

$ 8.53 Less reconciling items:

















Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial

derivatives due to fair value changes 0.02

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.05)

(0.29) Gains on hedging activities due to fair value

changes 0.07

0.03

0.25

0.12

0.35 Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities 0.01

0.01

(0.01)

0.01

(0.01) Net effects of amortization of

premiums/discounts and deferred gains on

assets consolidated at fair value —

—

—

0.01

0.01 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on

financial derivatives (0.09)

0.03

0.03

(0.06)

(0.08) Income tax effect related to reconciling items —

—

(0.04)

(0.01)

— Sub-total 0.01

0.01

0.17

0.02

(0.02) Core Earnings - Basic EPS $ 5.42

$ 4.77

$ 4.33

$ 10.19

$ 8.55



















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and

Core Earnings) 10,849

10,844

10,933

10,847

10,915

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Diluted EPS $ 5.41

$ 4.75

$ 4.48

$ 10.15

$ 8.49 Less reconciling items:

















Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial

derivatives due to fair value changes 0.02

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.05)

(0.29) Gains on hedging activities due to fair value

changes 0.07

0.03

0.25

0.11

0.35 Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities 0.01

0.01

(0.01)

0.01

(0.01) Net effects of amortization of

premiums/discounts and deferred gains on

assets consolidated at fair value —

—

—

0.01

— Net effects of terminations or net settlements

on financial derivatives (0.09)

0.03

0.02

(0.06)

(0.07) Income tax effect related to reconciling items —

—

(0.04)

(0.01)

— Sub-total 0.01

0.01

0.16

0.01

(0.02) Core Earnings - Diluted EPS $ 5.40

$ 4.74

$ 4.32

$ 10.14

$ 8.51



















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and

Core Earnings) 10,882

10.922

10,963

10,902

10,973

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 118,075

1.24 %

$ 101,396

1.13 %

$ 96,797

1.20 %

$ 219,471

1.18 %

$ 187,736

1.17 % Net effects of consolidated

trusts (1,023)

0.02 %

(930)

0.02 %

(987)

0.02 %

(1,953)

0.02 %

(1,998)

0.02 % Expense related to

undesignated financial

derivatives 556

— %

969

0.01 %

(208)

— %

1,525

0.01 %

110

— % Amortization of

premiums/discounts on

assets consolidated at fair

value (24)

— %

(41)

— %

(22)

— %

(65)

— %

(47)

— % Amortization of losses due

to terminations or net

settlements on financial

derivatives 743

0.01 %

967

0.01 %

1,022

0.01 %

1,710

0.01 %

1,890

0.01 % Fair value changes on fair

value hedge relationships (889)

(0.01) %

(362)

(0.01) %

(2,709)

(0.04) %

(1,251)

(0.01) %

(3,808)

(0.02) % Net effective spread $ 117,438

1.26 %

$ 101,999

1.16 %

$ 93,893

1.19 %

$ 219,437

1.21 %

$ 183,883

1.18 %

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026:

Core Earnings by Business Segment For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Agricultural Finance

Infrastructure Finance

Treasury





Farm &

Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Power & Utilities

Broadband

Infrastructure

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments

Total

(in thousands) Interest income $ 186,369

$ 33,344

$ 76,362

$ 18,006

$ 35,893

$ 17,968

$ 82,318

$ 450,260 (Interest expense)/benefit(1) (145,286)

(16,575)

(69,377)

(11,428)

(25,120)

16,855

(81,254)

(332,185) Less: reconciling adjustments(2)(3) (1,020)

—

(23)

—

—

406

—

(637) Net effective spread 40,063

16,769

6,962

6,578

10,773

35,229

1,064

117,438 Guarantee and commitment fees(3) 4,968

243

196

1,081

556

—

—

7,044 Other income/(expense) 928

15

—

(25)

(22)

—

—

896 Provision for losses (3,333)

(524)

(368)

(1,987)

(1,157)

—

—

(7,369) Operating expenses(1) (9,286)

(2,356)

(1,258)

(1,881)

(2,221)

(2,969)

(1,013)

(20,984) Income tax expense (7,001)

(2,971)

(1,162)

(790)

(1,665)

(6,776)

(11)

(20,376) Segment core earnings $ 26,339

$ 11,176

$ 4,370

$ 2,976

$ 6,264

$ 25,484

$ 40

$ 76,649































Reconciliation to net income:





























Net effects of derivatives and

trading securities



























$ 115 Unallocated (expenses)/income



























(15,304) Income tax effect related to

reconciling items



























5,491 Net income



























$ 66,951































Total Assets:





























Total on- and off-balance sheet

segment assets at principal balance $ 21,987,822

$ 2,082,762

$ 8,266,639

$ 1,851,902

$ 3,008,013

$ —

$ —

$ 37,197,138 Off-balance sheet assets under

management



























(6,026,228) Unallocated assets



























8,119,282 Total assets on the Consolidated

Balance Sheets



























$ 39,290,192





(1) The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the Chief Operating Decision Maker. (2) Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts; the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment; and excludes the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships. (3) Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee.

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Outstanding Business Volume



As of June 30, 2026

As of December 31, 2025



(in thousands) Agricultural Finance:







Farm & Ranch:







Loans and other securities

$ 9,360,003

$ 8,492,788 AgVantage Securities

5,740,000

4,270,000 USDA Securities

2,530,360

2,443,432 Unfunded commitments & guarantees

4,003,709

3,977,136 Loans serviced for others

353,750

381,560 Total Farm & Ranch

$ 21,987,822

$ 19,564,916 Corporate AgFinance:







Loans and other securities

$ 1,512,959

$ 1,460,691 AgVantage Securities

303,613

190,977 Unfunded commitments & guarantees

266,190

298,868 Total Corporate AgFinance

$ 2,082,762

$ 1,950,536 Total Agricultural Finance

$ 24,070,584

$ 21,515,452 Infrastructure Finance:







Power & Utilities:







Loans and other securities

$ 4,026,622

$ 3,548,523 AgVantage Securities

3,905,103

3,967,154 Unfunded commitments & guarantees

334,914

344,945 Total Power & Utilities

$ 8,266,639

$ 7,860,622 Broadband Infrastructure:







Loans and other securities

$ 1,227,227

$ 1,009,890 Unfunded commitments & guarantees

624,675

522,316 Total Broadband Infrastructure

$ 1,851,902

$ 1,532,206 Renewable Energy:







Loans and other securities

$ 2,565,023

$ 2,202,668 Unfunded commitments & guarantees

442,990

240,621 Total Renewable Energy

$ 3,008,013

$ 2,443,289 Total Infrastructure Finance

$ 13,126,554

$ 11,836,117 Total

$ 37,197,138

$ 33,351,569

The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread by segment:



Net Effective Spread

Agricultural Finance Infrastructure Finance Treasury



Farm &

Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Power &

Utilities

Broadband

Infrastructure

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments

Net Effective

Spread

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

(dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended:





























June 30, 2026 $ 40,063

$ 16,769

$ 6,962

$ 6,578

$ 10,773

$ 35,229

$ 1,064

$ 117,438

1.01 %

3.76 %

0.36 %

2.30 %

1.72 %

0.38 %

0.05 %

1.26 % March 31, 2026 37,673

8,939

6,491

5,828

9,079

32,647

1,342

101,999

1.03 %

2.05 %

0.35 %

2.27 %

1.59 %

0.37 %

0.07 %

1.16 % December 31, 2025 36,180

8,601

6,159

5,610

8,995

33,694

2,150

101,389

1.06 %

2.07 %

0.34 %

2.42 %

1.74 %

0.41 %

0.11 %

1.22 % September 30, 2025 34,840

9,047

5,910

4,379

7,730

34,777

1,086

97,769

1.04 %

2.16 %

0.34 %

2.30 %

1.75 %

0.43 %

0.05 %

1.20 % June 30, 2025 35,710

8,609

5,636

3,932

6,227

31,668

2,111

93,893

1.07 %

2.07 %

0.33 %

2.24 %

1.68 %

0.40 %

0.11 %

1.19 % March 31, 2025 33,885

8,640

5,329

3,566

5,112

31,604

1,854

89,990

1.01 %

2.09 %

0.32 %

2.27 %

1.55 %

0.41 %

0.10 %

1.17 % December 31, 2024 32,556

7,891

5,059

3,414

4,859

31,242

2,507

87,528

0.96 %

1.95 %

0.32 %

2.34 %

1.76 %

0.42 %

0.15 %

1.16 % September 30, 2024 35,755

6,397

4,785

2,794

3,810

30,912

943

85,396

1.05 %

1.56 %

0.30 %

2.21 %

1.78 %

0.42 %

0.05 %

1.16 % June 30, 2024 34,156

7,866

5,253

2,393

2,999

30,268

661

83,596

0.98 %

1.91 %

0.32 %

2.16 %

1.86 %

0.41 %

0.04 %

1.14 %

The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders (in thousands):



Core Earnings by Quarter Ended

June

2026

March

2026

December

2025

September

2025

June

2025

March

2025

December

2024

September

2024

June

2024 Revenues:

































Net effective spread $ 117,438

$ 101,999

$ 101,389

$ 97,769

$ 93,893

$ 89,990

$ 87,528

$ 85,396

$ 83,596 Guarantee and commitment fees 7,044

6,715

6,298

6,132

5,874

5,488

5,086

4,997

5,256 Other 742

1,185

224

1,185

742

1,315

(491)

1,133

386 Total revenues 125,224

109,899

107,911

105,086

100,509

96,793

92,123

91,526

89,238



































Credit related expense/(income):

































Provision for/(release of) losses 7,017

4,308

15,986

7,477

7,713

1,684

3,773

3,428

6,179 Other credit related expense/(income) 352

889

1,267

(44)

160

(33)

99

26

51 Total credit related expense/(income) 7,369

5,197

17,253

7,433

7,873

1,651

3,872

3,454

6,230



































Operating expenses:

































Compensation and employee benefits 23,706

21,257

18,199

17,743

17,631

17,752

15,641

15,237

14,840 General and administrative 11,591

11,262

11,944

11,052

10,859

10,758

12,452

8,625

8,904 Regulatory fees 862

863

863

1,000

1,000

1,000

1,000

725

725 Total operating expenses 36,159

33,382

31,006

29,795

29,490

29,510

29,093

24,587

24,469



































Net earnings 81,696

71,320

59,652

67,858

63,146

65,632

59,158

63,485

58,539 Income tax expense 14,856

12,288

12,370

11,933

10,114

14,000

9,938

12,681

11,970 Preferred stock dividends 8,074

7,291

7,286

6,303

5,667

5,666

5,666

5,897

6,792 Core earnings $ 58,766

$ 51,741

$ 39,996

$ 49,622

$ 47,365

$ 45,966

$ 43,554

$ 44,907

$ 39,777



































Reconciling items:

































Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial

derivatives due to fair value changes $ 184

$ (679)

$ 447

$ 882

$ (639)

$ (2,573)

$ 3,084

$ (1,064)

$ (359) Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due

to fair value changes 889

362

3,107

(137)

2,709

1,099

5,737

205

2,604 Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading

assets 59

53

(66)

(4)

(65)

9

(83)

99

(87) Net effects of amortization of

premiums/discounts and deferred gains

on assets consolidated at fair value 26

44

24

26

25

28

(39)

27

26 Net effects of terminations or net

settlements on financial derivatives (1,017)

335

(2,699)

(1,934)

255

(1,070)

534

(503)

(1,505) Issuance costs on the retirement of

preferred stock —

—

—

—

—

—

—

(1,619)

— Income tax effect related to reconciling

items (30)

(24)

(171)

245

(480)

526

(1,939)

260

(143) Net income attributable to common

stockholders $ 58,877

$ 51,832

$ 40,638

$ 48,700

$ 49,170

$ 43,985

$ 50,848

$ 42,312

$ 40,313

SOURCE Farmer Mac