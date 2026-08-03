Farmers Insurance® Assisting Customers Impacted by Washington Wildfires

Farmers® deploying its state-of-the-art Mobile Claims Center (MCC) and catastrophe response team to provide in-person claims assistance to Spokane-area customers

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As multiple wildfires continue to burn and impact Spokane-area residents, the Farmers Insurance Catastrophe Response Team® is already helping affected customers with claims and is deploying additional resources to provide front-line claims assistance.

Beginning on Tuesday, August 4, impacted customers can visit the Farmers Mobile Claims Center relief site in Spokane Valley for in-person claims assistance:

Lowe's

E. 5204 Sprague Ave.

Spokane Valley, WA 99212

Hours of Operation: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Farmers, Foremost®, and Bristol West® customers can also file a claim by:

Visiting Farmers.com, Foremost.com, and BristolWest.com

Calling their agent

Calling the 24-hour claims center:

Farmers and Foremost: 1-800-435-7764



Bristol West: 1-800-274-7865



Farmers GroupSelect SM Auto & Home: 1-800-854-6011

Auto & Home: 1-800-854-6011

Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266)

Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app

For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS)

For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, please visit Farmers.com/Catastrophe.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance Exchange, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. businesses on the 2026 Fortune 500 list. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com.

Contact: External Communications

Farmers Insurance

818-965-0007

[email protected]

SOURCE Farmers Insurance