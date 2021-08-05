Farmfolio Hires New Chief Strategy Officer

Peter is a successful real estate and agriculture investor, and joins Farmfolio after spending 18 years on Wall Street and a decade in Silicon Valley helping lead some of the world's premier companies including Barclays, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, and Credit Suisse.

"One thing I've learned in my decades of experience is that there is always an X-factor that goes beyond the bottom line of the balance sheet, and even beyond the acumen or pedigree of the executive team. The X-factor comes from being the right idea or asset for the right time, and it's something I have found with Farmfolio.

As I was being introduced to the company in 2016 and becoming an investor in their projects, I took a deep dive into the intersection of real estate and agricultural markets in South America. After growing tired of the same asset classes, stock market speculation, and so-called rotations that yielded erratic returns, I found the Farmfolio team and model incredibly innovative. The enormous value creation, competitive advantage, and appreciation potential of productive farmland when it is geared towards premium fruit exports and well-integrated supply chains sets a strong foundation to generate wealth and provide portfolio diversification," - said Peter Badger, Chief Strategy Officer of Farmfolio.

"We are very excited to bring Peter on board given his extensive experience and success in taking businesses to the next level," said Dax Cooke, Founder and CEO of Farmfolio. "We are poised for tremendous growth and adding Peter to the executive team makes even more sense given his intimate knowledge of our company and existing projects. Looking ahead, the resilience, stability, and intrinsic value of productive and competitive agricultural real estate as an asset class will be more important than ever. It's a hedge against inflation, offers higher returns with lower risk, and provides exposure to the world's most stable emerging market economies with demographics poised for growth."

About Farmfolio

Founded in 2015, Farmfolio is on a mission to make farmland ownership easy for everyone. As one of the largest exporters from Colombia, we use an advanced data-driven approach to identify land with the highest quality trees, and then we give accredited and non-accredited individuals the unprecedented opportunity to own one of the world's most rewarding asset classes. Our on-the-ground expert team manages everything including planting, harvesting, land and tree maintenance, and selling to our vertically integrated network of packhouses. Finally, we distribute in-demand products like limes, lemons, avocados, coconuts, and teak around the world as our farmland owners sit back and enjoy the returns.

To learn more, please visit www.farmfolio.net.

Contact: Andrew Campion, 720-893-0788, [email protected]

SOURCE Farmfolio

