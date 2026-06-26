Farmmi, Inc. Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering

LISHUI, China, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) (the "Company"), an agriculture products supplier in China and a logistics and supply chain services provider in the United States, today announced that it intends to offer in a public offering Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate and working capital needs. The Company's Class A ordinary shares are trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "FAMI". The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering on a firm commitment basis.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (No 333-280348) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on June 27, 2024. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th floor, New York, NY 10105, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at +1 (212) 813-1010.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Farmmi, Inc.

Established in 1998, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi and other agricultural products. The Company also provides logistics and supply chain services in the United States. For further information about the Company, please visit: https://www.farmmi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Such offers may only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future growth prospects are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to secure financing on favorable terms, customer order fulfillment, earnings volatility, exchange rate fluctuations, our ability to manage growth, the ability to generate revenue from business expansion and acquisitions, our ability to attract and retain qualified professionals, customer concentration, segment concentration, and other factors affecting the general economic conditions of the industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Farmmi may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time in written or oral form, including in filings with the SEC and in reports to shareholders. Please note that all forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Farmmi, Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-0578-82612876

[email protected]

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.