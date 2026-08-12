Farmmi Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements

LISHUI, China, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) ("Farmmi" or the "Company"), today announced that on August 11, 2026, it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), notifying the Company that it is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). It resulted from the fact that the closing bid price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares was below $1.00 per share for a period of 30 consecutive business days. This press release is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification. The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's Class A ordinary shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on Nasdaq under the ticker "FAMI".

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until February 8, 2027 (the "Compliance Period"), to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per share of the Company's Class A ordinary shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. If the Company chooses to implement a reverse stock split, it must complete the reverse split no later than ten business days prior to February 8, 2027 in order to regain compliance.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance by February 8, 2027, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day grace period. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for Nasdaq, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If the Company meets these requirements, Nasdaq will inform the Company that it has been granted an additional 180 calendar days. However, if it appears to Nasdaq that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible, Nasdaq will provide notice that its securities will be subject to delisting.

The Company is monitoring the trading price of its Class A ordinary shares and evaluating options to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, including by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to timely regain or maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirement.

About Farmmi, Inc.

Established in 1998, Farmmi Inc. (Nasdaq: FAMI) is an agricultural products supplier and retailer of edible mushrooms such as Shiitake and Mu Er, as well as other agricultural products. The Company also provides logistics and supply chain services in the United States. For further information about the Company, please visit: https://www.farmmi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations and intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on our customers' businesses and our end purchasers' disposable income, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China, our ability to attract and retain skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Farmmi may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations:

Farmmi, Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-0578-82612876

[email protected]

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.