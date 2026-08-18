Fast Growing Trees is now Trees.com

New name reflects the company's expanded selection and more than 20-year commitment to helping customers create better yards.

FORT MILL, S.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Growing Trees, America's leading online direct-to-consumer nursery, announced today that it has officially become Trees.com.

Trees.com delivers millions of plants across the U.S. each year from their nursery in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

The new name reflects how the company has grown since its founding in 2005. Originally known for fast-growing shade and privacy trees, the nursery now offers more than 1,600 varieties of plants—including shrubs, fruit trees, flowering plants, perennials and indoor plants—curated for yards and climates across the United States. Trees.com is a simpler, more memorable name for the same company, team and nursery customers have trusted for more than 20 years.

"Over the last 20 years, we've delivered more than 23 million plants to over 3 million gardeners, and we've evolved far beyond what our original name described," said Phil Michaelson, CEO. "Trees.com is a simpler name that better reflects who we are today: a trusted destination for quality trees and plants, expert guidance, and everything people need to create a better yard."

Michaelson continues, "While our name is changing, the things our customers count on aren't: the same healthy plants, the same breadth of selection, the same expert care, and the same 1-Year Alive & Thrive™ Guarantee. We're excited to keep investing in new ways to make planning, planting, and caring for your yard even easier, so even more people can grow with confidence."

As Trees.com, the company will continue developing tools, resources and personalized guidance that help customers choose the right plants and keep their yards and homes thriving. From privacy and shade to fresh fruit, seasonal color and outdoor gathering spaces, Trees.com aims to make it easier to find more for every yard—and get healthy plants delivered directly from the nursery to the customer's door.

To learn more, visit https://www.trees.com/.

About Trees.com: Founded in 2005 as Fast Growing Trees, Trees.com delivers healthy outdoor plants guaranteed to thrive for everyone who wants a better yard. Combining the selection of a nationwide nursery with the expertise and care of a trusted local garden center, Fast Growing Trees offers more than 1,600 varieties of trees and plants curated for climates across the U.S. From expert growing and careful shipping to ongoing plant support, they make it easier to create a yard you'll love.

Media Contact

Alisa Richter, Trees.com, [email protected]

SOURCE Fast Growing Trees