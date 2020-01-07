Fastcomp Revolutionizes Monoline Work Comp With Proprietary Multiple Quote Automation, Creates Virtual "Workers' Comp Insurance Exchange" For Independent Agents

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastcomp, America's premier workers' compensation technology platform, has transformed monoline workers' comp for Independent Agents again with the introduction of their proprietary Multiple Quote Automation engine.

Now, depending on the risk, Fastcomp can deliver as many as eight quotes with a single submission. For Agents, this means no more re-keying information to get multiple quotes from multiple carriers, duplication of effort, or time wasted jumping from web site to web site to shop a client. Result: greater efficiency, more impressive client service and higher revenue.

"Multiple Quote Automation is simply a game-changer," says Fastcomp Founder and CEO John Valko. "It will enable Independent Agents to provide more information to clients without additional time or effort, allowing them to work more efficiently, deliver more proposals more confidently, build credibility with clients and, ultimately, close more business. It's all right here at www.fastcomp.com."

The new platform also elevates the Agent experience at policy renewal. Now, there is no need to shop quotes if a renewal premium goes up. Agents will receive the renewal quote, plus multiple quotes from other carriers for comparison.

This same technology also allows Fastcomp to deliver the necessary multiple declinations in writing for clients headed for "assigned risk."

Fastcomp has focused exclusively on monoline work comp for Independent Agents since 1998, creating and evolving a frictionless technology platform that delivers more insureds with less effort. With the introduction of Multiple Quote Automation, Fastcomp now puts virtually the entire market in one place for those Agents… their own desktops.

For more information, please visit www.fastcomp.com.

SOURCE Fastcomp

Related Links

http://www.fastcomp.com

