Fat Brain Toys Celebrates Family Roots in Launching "Emery's Toy Box"

ELKHORN, Neb., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fat Brain Toys, one of the nation's leading independent toy companies, continues its legacy of innovative play into a third generation with Emery's Toy Box, a toy review blog featuring the newest member of the Fat Brain Toys Family.

The company was founded by Mark & Karen Carson in 2002 at the suggestion of their then 10-year-old son, Adam. Now 27 years old and an industrial designer for Fat Brain Toys, Adam is the inventor of the popular Dimpl baby toy. But in recent months, he has found renewed inspiration in his own six-month-old daughter, Emery.

"As a father and a toy designer, I simply can't help but study the ways Emery interacts with objects around her," explained the proud father. "Like it or not, Emery has unwittingly become a full-fledged toy tester at the age of 6 months old!"

Emery's Toy Box is a recurring toy review that will document the Fat Brain toys that Emery is enjoying at each stage in her development. But beyond which toys, the review will also attempt to diagnose why Emery is enjoying it, and what developmental benefits she is getting out of it.

"Originally through our own children, and now through our first grandchild, it's incredibly rewarding to see the joy and discovery unlocked by the toys we design," said Mark Carson, co-founder of Fat Brain Toys. "For our family, toys are not just playthings, but a way of life."

Emery's Toy Box can be found at https://www.fatbraintoys.com/emery and is updated regularly with new content featuring Emery's latest reviews and playtime discoveries.

About Fat Brain Toys

Fat Brain Toys is one of the nation's leading independent toy companies. Unlike mainstream alternatives, Fat Brain Toys creates and curates quality toys, games, and clever gifts that enable children to learn through pure, authentic play. Fat Brain Toys are available at leading retailers around the world, including their own website, www.fatbraintoys.com. Fat Brain Toys is a family-owned and operated company based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

