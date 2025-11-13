Fat Brain Toys Celebrates a Year of Awards and Recognition Ahead of Holiday Shopping Season

Honored by Good Housekeeping, The Toy Insider, Amazon, Yahoo, and More for Its Award-Winning Educational Toys

ELKHORN, Neb., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families prepare for the holiday shopping season, Fat Brain Toys, the world's premier designer of educational toys celebrating learning through play, is concluding the year with an impressive number of industry awards and accolades throughout top media outlets and retail channels. The honors come just in time for peak holiday shopping, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, reinforcing the brand's position as the destination for meaningful gifts focused on children's growing development this season.

Celebrated for open-ended play that encourages imagination and exploration, Fat Brain Toys products have been featured on multiple "Best Of" lists this year. Magshuto Stunt Park was named to Good Housekeeping's 2025 Best Toy Awards in the "Big Kids" category, while PlayTab Go, Air Toobz, Toobzsters, and Flipty appeared in The Toy Insider's 2025 Holiday Gift Guide. On Amazon's 2025 "Toys We Love" list, Air Toobz and Toobzsters were highlighted in STEM & Early Learning categories and Magshuto Stunt Park in Action & Adventure. Bilibo by Moluk, distributed by Fat Brain Toys, earned recognition on Yahoo's Best Gifts Ever 2025 for babies and kids.

Beyond product accolades, the brand's innovation continues to earn industry-wide attention. David Yakos was nominated for Why? Because! in the Adult/Family Games Innovator of the Year category at The TAGIE Awards 2025, and multiple TOTY Award nominations highlight Fat Brain Toys' ongoing impact in the educational toy market.

"Our toys are designed to inspire curiosity and creativity, and these awards reflect the care and thought we put into every product," said Mark Carson, President and Co-Founder of Fat Brain Toys. "We're thrilled to see families embracing toys that make learning fun and spark meaningful moments of play."

As the holiday season approaches, Fat Brain Toys invites shoppers to explore its award-winning collection and the newest releases, available online and in stores nationwide.

About Fat Brain Toys:

Fat Brain Toys is a leading direct-to-consumer brand and designer of toys that inspire children of all abilities to learn through pure, authentic play. Known for our modern, colorful design aesthetic, our award-winning toys and games can be found at leading retailers around the world, including our own website, www.FatBrainToys.com .

