FatPipe Announces SATBoost for Starlink, Viasat and Amazon LEO: Up to 300% Faster Data Flow and Better Connectivity

SALT LAKE CITY, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATN) ("FatPipe" or the "Company"), today announced the general availability of FatPipe SATBoost, a proprietary software solution that dramatically increases the performance of Starlink, Viasat and Amazon LEO satellite connections.

SATBoost's proprietary technology delivers up to 300% the speed of data flow over LEO satellite links. Combined with FatPipe's proven multipath link aggregation and smart routing, SATBoost also enables enterprises to connect multiple Satellite links and combine them with terrestrial and 5G lines for a highly resilient, high-speed network.

Satellites have poor reception during cloudy and rainy days. FatPipe's technology helps reduce network outage and connectivity fluctuations.

Actively Used in Customer Deployments

FatPipe SATBoost is currently deployed with customers across multiple verticals such as:

Retail Chain: Multi-location retail chain uses SATBoost to accelerate satellite-based connectivity and ensure continuous point-of-sale uptime when land lines fail.





Multi-location retail chain uses SATBoost to accelerate satellite-based connectivity and ensure continuous point-of-sale uptime when land lines fail. Hospitals and Clinics: Healthcare facilities leverage SATBoost for high-performance satellite connectivity and automatic failover to ensure continuous operations in rural locations.





Healthcare facilities leverage SATBoost for high-performance satellite connectivity and automatic failover to ensure continuous operations in rural locations. Government Offices: Agency deploys SATBoost to maintain secure, uninterrupted connectivity for mission-critical operations and citizen services in rural areas.

"As LEO satellite connectivity becomes widely available, the need to improve satellite performance is more important than ever," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, Chairman and CEO of FatPipe. "SATBoost's proprietary software increases satellite data throughput by up to 300% out of the box. And when paired with our multipath failover, customers get both performance and resilience. Organizations with satellite-connected sites are eliminating downtime."

Key Capabilities of FatPipe SATBoost

Up to 300% Data Throughput via Proprietary Software: SATBoost's proprietary technology boosts data flow over LEO satellite links by up to three times, without requiring additional links or bandwidth.





SATBoost's proprietary technology boosts data flow over LEO satellite links by up to three times, without requiring additional links or bandwidth. Data Plan Optimization: Smart traffic steering prioritizes cheaper internet routes, only using satellite links when necessary.





Smart traffic steering prioritizes cheaper internet routes, only using satellite links when necessary. Automatic Satellite Failover for Continuous Uptime: When fiber/5G connectivity fails, FatPipe's patented multipath technology fails over to satellite links, ensuring zero downtime.

Availability

FatPipe SATBoost is available through FatPipe and authorized partners. Current FatPipe customers can add SATBoost capabilities to their existing FatPipe license. For pricing, demos, and partner information, contact [email protected] or visit fatpipeinc.com.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow enterprises and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe offers a single-stack networking and cybersecurity platform backed by 13 U.S. patents related to multipath and software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold through more than 200 resellers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

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Request to sign up as a reseller by contacting us at [email protected]

Company Contact Info

Vikrant Ragula

Director of Investor Relations

+1 801.683-5656 x 1140

[email protected]

SOURCE FatPipe Networks