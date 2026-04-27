FatPipe, Inc. to Present at the D. Boral Capital 2026 Global Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATN), a pioneer in enterprise-class software-defined wide area networking and cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce today that the Company will be presenting at the D. Boral Capital 2026 Global Conference, taking place on May 7, 2026 at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

FatPipe management will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference.

The D. Boral Capital Global Conference is a premier event bringing together emerging growth public and private companies with institutional investors and industry professionals. The 2026 conference is expected to feature approximately 75 presenting companies and hundreds of institutional investors, providing a highly curated environment for strategic dialogue and investor engagement.

FatPipe's participation underscores its continued focus on expanding investor awareness as it scales its Secure SD-WAN and integrated cybersecurity platform across enterprise and public sector markets.

D. Boral Capital Global Conference

Hosted by D. Boral Capital, this curated investor forum held at The Plaza Hotel in New York City will assemble executives from emerging-growth public and private companies that will present and engage directly with institutional investors and strategic partners.

Date: May 7, 2026, | Venue: The Plaza Hotel, New York, NY

Website: https://dboralcapital.com/conference/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in FatPipe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow enterprises and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe offers a single-stack networking and cybersecurity platform backed by 13 U.S. patents related to multipath and software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold through more than 200 resellers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

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Company Contact

+1 801.683-5656 x 1140

[email protected]

SOURCE FatPipe Networks