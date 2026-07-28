FCANCER CELEBRATES LANDMARK 100TH EVENT WITH DILLON FRANCIS, DIPLO & DJ PAULY D, MARKING YEARS OF IMPACT IN CANCER PREVENTION

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FCancer, the nonprofit dedicated to advancing early detection and prevention for cancer, is celebrating a major milestone with its 100th event on September 23, 2026, at Academy Nightclub in West Hollywood.

The landmark celebration represents years of impact, millions of dollars raised, and a global community united in the fight against cancer. Tickets are now on sale for what promises to be one of the organization's biggest and most memorable events to date.

The evening will feature performances from Dillon Francis, Diplo, and DJ Pauly D, along with celebrity appearances, surprise guests, and hundreds of supporters, advocates, and young adults affected by cancer coming together for an unforgettable night of music, community, and purpose.

"This milestone isn't just about honoring how far we've come. It's about accelerating where we're going," said Julie Greenbaum, co-founder of FCancer. "Every event we host helps fund prevention programs, expand access to lifesaving screenings and education, and build a community that reminds people they never have to face cancer alone."

Since its founding, FCancer has welcomed more than 55,000 attendees to events around the world while raising more than $2 million to support prevention and early detection initiatives. Through its programs, the organization has helped deliver more than 60,000 cancer screenings, 10,000 breast cancer screenings, 35,000 HPV vaccines, and education programs that have reached hundreds of thousands of people, helping empower individuals to take control of their health.

The 100th event also marks the culmination of the organization's Road to 100 campaign, celebrating the stories, supporters, and moments that have defined the movement while looking ahead to its next chapter of impact.

In addition to welcoming attendees, FCancer is partnering with mission-aligned brands, including Celsius, looking to support cancer prevention and early detection through sponsorship opportunities surrounding the milestone event. Sponsors will receive prominent brand integration throughout the event, digital marketing, PR opportunities, and on-site activations.

Tickets are now available at letsfcancer.com/100. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or get involved, visit letsfcancer.com/100 or email [email protected].

ABOUT FCANCER

FCancer is dedicated to advancing health equity through early detection and prevention programs and by providing resources to navigate, manage, and cope with cancer letsfcancer.com @letsfcancer / @fcancernow.

Billions of dollars have been spent on finding the cure for cancer, while funding for prevention, early detection and support has largely been neglected. FCancer aims to fill this gap by:

Funding clinic navigators in high-risk communities to connect patients with HPV vaccines to prevent cancer and screenings to find breast, cervical, colorectal, and lung cancer early.

Offering tangible and emotional support programs to make life with cancer easier.

Working hard to help people take control of their health. FCancer's education initiatives spread the word about the importance of cancer prevention and early detection, and offer some support along the way.

SOURCE FCancer