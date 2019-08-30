FDA compliance Course: Change Control Best Practices - Avoiding Unintended Consequences of Changes (Huntsville, AL, United States - October 10-11, 2019)
With FDA citing inadequate change control constantly in its 483s and Warning Letters, the prerequisite to ensure that changes are accurately described, justified, assessed for risk, implemented, and documented has come to the fore. Changes must also be prospectively reviewed by appropriate subject matter experts. Furthermore, certain major changes (e.g. manufacturing, specifications) may require regulatory filings and/or prior regulatory approval.
This seminar will guide all personnel involved in proposing, assessing, and implementing changes to understand and successfully apply the fundamental change control steps and best practices.
The key focus will remain on:
- Change proposals
- Justification / risk assessment
- Change execution / implementation
The seminar will focus on changes to equipment, facilities, materials/components, test methods, suppliers, specifications, etc. Document change control will be discussed as a supporting element.
Additionally, this practical, how-to course will illustrate and impart:
- The importance of subject matter expertise, proper planning, critical thinking skills, and co-ordination of all change activities.
- Skills needed for applying change controls within an organization.
- Group exercises to allow participants to practice skill sets with feedback from the instructor.
- Practical training by having participant teams complete a full write-up for a mock change control.
Learning Objectives:
On completing this course on FDA compliance, participants will be able to:
- Understand regulatory requirements and FDA expectations for change control
- Understand the purpose of change control
- Identify what types of changes are /are not subject to change control
- Properly describe a change
- Properly justify a change
- Develop a comprehensive change execution plan
- Conduct a proper change risk assessment
- Accurately execute a change
- Accurately implement a change
- Develop a full change control package
- Utilize critical thinking skills throughout the change control process
- Avoid pitfalls during the change control process
Who Should Attend:
- Change proposal authors
- Reviewers / approvers of change controls
- Change control system owners
- Production staff / management
- Engineering staff / management
- Validation staff /management
- QA and QC staff / management
- Regulatory affairs staff / management
Agenda:
Day 1
08.30 AM - 09.00 AM: Registration
09.00 AM: Session Start
Regulatory Requirements
FDA Change Control Expectations / Warning Letter Examples
Purpose of Change Controls
- What is Change Control?
- Why Change Control?
- A Different Way of Thinking
Change Control Process Model
- 5 Part Process Model
- Key Terms and Definitions
Types of Changes Subject to Change Control
- Products, Materials, Suppliers, Processes, Facilities, Equipment, etc.
- Like-for-Like Changes
Change Proposal
- Current State / Proposed State
- Group Exercise - Change Proposal
Change Justification
- Science and Compliance Rationale
- Group Exercise - Change Justification
Change Execution Plan
- Key Elements
- Group Exercise - Change Execution Plan
Change Proposal Assessment
- Risk Assessment
- Validation, Technical, Regulatory, Quality Assessment
- Group Exercise - Change Risk Assessment
Day 2
Executing the Change
- Key Elements
Implementing the Change
- Key Elements
Change Control Documentation
- Key Elements
Putting It All Together: A System Viewpoint
Change Control Workshop
- Participant Teams to Write-Up Mock Change Control, Based on Case Studies Provided by Trainer
