FEA Market in Industrial Machinery to Record a Growth of USD 475.96 Mn, 37% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FEA market size in industrial machinery is expected to grow by USD 475.96 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.56% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market has been segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global FEA Market in Industrial Machinery Market 2022-2026

FEA Market in Industrial Machinery: Segmentation Analysis

By geography, North America is expected to lead the FEA market in industrial machinery during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the focus on increasing productivity and improving manufacturing processes. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The US and Canada are the key countries for the FEA market in industrial machinery in North America. The robust manufacturing sector in countries such as the US is driving the demand for industrial machinery.

By deployment, the cloud-based segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Vendors are offering cloud-based FEA software, with the rising demand for cloud-based solutions. Thus, the demand for cloud-based solutions is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the rise in the adoption of simulation and analysis software among SMEs. The global FEA market in industrial machinery is undergoing a technological shift driven by advances in cloud technology. Enterprises that implement a cloud model only need to pay for the resources they have used. Thus, the cloud model reduces maintenance and initial costs. SMEs are price-sensitive and thus prefer cloud-based FEA software.

FEA Market in Industrial Machinery: Driver and Trend

The growing demand for analysis software is driving the FEA market growth in industrial machinery. Analysis software helps in validating, predicting, and optimizing products across the industrial machinery industry. It can optimize device performance, identify potential compliance issues, reduce the number of physical prototypes, and minimize the risk of test failures and recalls. Thus, the rising demand for analysis software across the industrial machinery industry is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The rise of cloud-based FEA software is a growing trend, shaping the FEA market growth. Cloud-based and mobile-based FEA software is a significant technological advancement in the market. It enables designers and programmers to access the software and collaborate on results. The deployment of FEA software on the cloud leads to cost savings, improved scalability, and reduced maintenance. Hence, the adoption of cloud-based FEA software is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

FEA Market in Industrial Machinery Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.56% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 475.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Allegro Development Corp., Altair Engineering inc., ANSYS inc., Aspen Technology inc., Autodesk inc, Bentley Systems inc., COMSOL AB, Dassault Systemes SE, EGS Computers India Pvt. Ltd., ESI Group SA, Fidelis Engineering Associates, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, Hitech Digital Solutions LLP, NUMECA international, PTC inc., Quest Integrity Group LLC, Siemens AG, SimEvolution AS, SimScale GmbH, and SoftinWay inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

