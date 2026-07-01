Federal Realty Names Paige Pitcher Senior Vice President, Digital Innovation

Real estate and technology veteran to drive AI-powered value creation across Federal Realty's portfolio

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) today announced that Paige Pitcher has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Digital Innovation, effective July 1. In this newly created role, Pitcher will lead Federal Realty's efforts to accelerate innovation and AI across the business, reporting directly to President & Chief Executive Officer Don Wood.

Pitcher will direct Federal Realty's applied AI and technology strategy across leasing, operations, and investment, with improved speed and efficiency the clear goal.

Paige Pitcher, Senior Vice President, Digital Innovation, Federal Realty Investment Trust

"For more than sixty years, Federal Realty has created value by knowing our real estate and our retailers inside and out," said Don Wood, President & Chief Executive Officer of Federal Realty. "The opportunity in front of us is to bring that same instinct to how we use data — to understand our centers and our tenants' businesses even more deeply, and to get great retailers open and operating sooner. Paige has spent her career helping real estate companies turn that kind of potential into results, and she is the right person to lead this work as we enter our next chapter."

Pitcher brings more than 15 years of experience working at the intersection of real estate, technology, and investment, having advised and partnered with leading real estate companies globally and domestically. She joins Federal Realty from Bigger Pitcher Advisory, where she drove AI integration and enterprise digitization for real estate firms and proptech companies across three continents. She previously led innovation at Hines across 25 countries and drove tech adoption for some of the country's largest REITs at a top-tier proptech venture capital firm. She holds a Master of Science in Real Estate Development from MIT and serves on the Blackstone Proptech Advisory Board and the board of the Center for Real Estate Technology and Innovation.

"Federal Realty has one of the best portfolios and teams in the business, with the data and relationships to match," said Pitcher. "AI has changed the pace of business, and Federal Realty intends to set the pace in retail real estate."

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets and select underserved regions that we believe have strong economic and demographic fundamentals. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. This includes a portfolio of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use destinations—such as Santana Row, Pike & Rose, and Assembly Row—which together reflect the company's ability to create distinctive, high-performing environments that serve as vibrant destinations for their communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,800 tenants in 29.0 million commercial square feet, and approximately 2,500 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividend to its shareholders for 58 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. The company is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Investor Inquiries: Jill Sawyer Senior Vice President, Investor Relations 301.998.8265 [email protected] Media Inquiries: Brenda Pomar Senior Director, Corporate Communications 301.998.8316 [email protected]

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust