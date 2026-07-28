Federal Signal Corporation Declares Dividend of $0.15 per share

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifteen cents ($0.15) per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable on August 27, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: https://www.federalsignal.com.

SOURCE Federal Signal Corporation