Feed Phytogenics Market in Europe: 9.72% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Feedstock (poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic animals, and others) and Application (essential oils, herbs and spices, oleoresins, and others)

In-Scope:

Poultry:

The feed phytogenics market share growth in Europe by the poultry segment will be significant during the forecast period. The significant increase in the consumption of poultry meat will drive the demand for poultry feed phytogenics products during the forecast period. To meet the rising demand for poultry meat, market vendors are increasing poultry production. For instance, in March 2019, DuPont de Nemours Inc. launched Syncra AVI, a feed supplement designed to maximize nutrient digestibility in poultry production in APAC.

Out-of-Scope:

Swine



Ruminants



Aquatic animals



Others

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Feed Phytogenics Market in Europe includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Feedstock (poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic animals, and others) and Application (essential oils, herbs and spices, oleoresins, and others)

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Feedstock (poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic animals, and others) and Application (essential oils, herbs and spices, oleoresins, and others) Key Companies- Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Delacon Biotechnik GmbH, DOSTOFARM GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd., Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH, and Phytosynthese among others

Driver- Encapsulated technology to drive the market.

Encapsulated technology to drive the market. Challenge- Availability of substitutes to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The feed phytogenics market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in research and development and mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.- The company operates under Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition business segments. Moreover, the company also offers feed phytogenic products such as Empirical NSP.

The company operates under Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition business segments. Moreover, the company also offers feed phytogenic products such as Empirical NSP. Cargill Inc.- The company offers feed phytogenic products such as PROMOTE additives.

The company offers feed phytogenic products such as PROMOTE additives. Delacon Biotechnik GmbH- The company develops and manufactures phytogenic feed additives for poultry, swine, ruminants and aqua. Moreover, the company also offers feed phytogenic products such as Biostrong 510.

Feed Phytogenics Market in Europe Driver:

Encapsulated technology:

Due to their sensitivity to high temperatures, dusty inclination, substantial odor, and oxidative and volatile qualities, many phytogenic sources, particularly essential oils, lose efficacy and efficiency. New technologies, such as encapsulation, are assisting in extending the shelf life of phytogenics by retaining the liquid, gaseous, or solid component packed within a tiny millimetric capsule, preserving it from environmental changes. The food industry has shifted its focus to taste microencapsulation in order to concentrate flavours and prevent flavour loss during processing. Furthermore, encapsulation protects against extreme environmental variables and retains critical qualities such as increased palatability, enhanced digestion, and improved animal performance, which is expected to positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Feed Phytogenics Market in Europe Challenge:

Availability of substitutes:

Probiotics, prebiotics, additives, and enzymes, for example, are all available as replacements on the market. Milk yield, growth, digestion, rumen fermentation, and overall health are some of the main factors on which direct-fed microbial (DFM) has a positive impact. The most commonly utilized DFM in animal feed are Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Bacillus, Streptococcus, and Enterococcus. Furthermore, regional or local manufacturers also introduce low-quality items into the market to capitalize on the increased demand for phytogenic feed additives that can cause health problems in livestock. Hence, the availability of substitutes for feed phytogenic will restrict the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Feed Phytogenics Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.05% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 79.80 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.72 Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Delacon Biotechnik GmbH, DOSTOFARM GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd., Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH, and Phytosynthese Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

