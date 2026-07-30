FeedIRL Launches $10,000 "Sure, Why Not?" Challenge to Plan Your Next Adventure

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FeedIRL, the IRL discovery platform that delivers personalized recommendations through Instagram DMs, announced the launch of its "Sure, Why Not?" Challenge, offering up to $10,000 in free event tickets to users through the end of 2026.

FeedIRL helps people discover events worth doing in seconds. Whether you're just looking to try something fun and random or want to make sure you don't miss out on the things you know you love, FeedIRL helps you stay on top of the things happening near you without having to scroll event listings.

Feed IRL's "Sure, Why Not?" Challenge

"We've become incredibly good at planning, researching and optimizing our lives—but somewhere along the way, we've forgotten how to stumble into experiences," said Kris Mathis, founder of FeedIRL. "The Sure, Why Not?' Challenge is about helping more people say yes to experiences they might otherwise miss. The best stories rarely start with, 'I spent time researching this.' They start with, 'Sure, why not?'"

Bringing spontaneity back to real life

FeedIRL was built to solve the deceptively difficult question: What should I do tonight?

Instead of having to search across dozens of websites, calendars, and social feeds, FeedIRL uses an artificial intelligence chatbot to pull everything happening around you into one custom feed and recommends things to do based on your interests, location, timing, and current vibe—all through Instagram DM. FeedIRL can plan unique date ideas using FeedIRL's Date mode and map out your entire weekend with the Weekend Plan.

The "Sure, Why Not?" Challenge turns those recommendations into real-world experiences. To start, follow @feedirl on Instagram and send a DM.

Multiple ways to participate:

Like an event in your DM's with FeedIRL and then briefly explain why you want to attend.

Apply to become a FeedIRL Insider

FeedIRL will evaluate submissions based on their originality (40%), enthusiasm (40%) and connection to the event (20%). Recipients will be selected through individual evaluation—not through a random drawing.

"Your city has more going on than you think," Mathis added. "It starts with a DM and sometimes all it takes is one 'sure, why not?' to discover your new favorite place, meet someone unexpected, or have the kind of night you never would have planned."

Inviting brands and events to help people say "Yes"

FeedIRL is inviting select brands and event partners to help expand the "Sure, why not?" Challenge by partnering to provide tickets, transportation, offers and other experiences that make it easier for more people to be more spontaneous, get out and do something different.

The campaign gives partners a natural role in creating memorable real-world experiences, whether that's events or brands that embody FeedIRL's IRL spirit.

To partner with FeedIRL, visit https://www.feedirl.com/partners.

No purchase necessary. Open to eligible U.S. residents age 18 or older. The Challenge ends December 31, 2026. Restrictions apply. Contact [email protected] for Official Terms. This promotion is not sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Instagram.

About FeedIRL

FeedIRL is an IRL discovery platform that helps people find personalized things to do based on interests, location, timing and vibe. FeedIRL's simple-to-use AI chatbot makes planning as simple as a chat with a known friend. Simple recommendations delivered through DM's mean you can spend less time searching databases and more time actually going. The best adventures start with: "Sure, why not?" For more information http://feedirl.com.

Daniel LaGrua [email protected]

SOURCE FeedIRL