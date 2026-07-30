Femto Sensing International Launches New W4 Mini FBG Interrogator with 160nm Scanning Range

With its new W4 Mini FBG Interrogator, Femto Sensing International a wholly owned subsidiary of Technica Optical Components, introduces to its current and new customers in Civil Engineering, Energy, Transportation, Medical, Industrial, Security, and R&D a powerful, compact, and cost-effective optical sensing monitoring solution

ATLANTA, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Femto Sensing International has launched the W4 Mini FBG Interrogator, a new optical sensing instrument engineered to deliver a 160nm scanning range within a reduced physical footprint. The interrogator is designed to support high-capacity optical sensor networks while operating with minimal power consumption, a critical factor for remote and embedded industrial applications.

Detailed product information and technical specifications are available at:

Femto Sensing W4 Mini FBG Interrogator

https://femtosensing.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/FSI-W4-Mini-Interrogator-Datasheet-V1.0-.pdf

The W4 Mini enables precise monitoring of temperature, strain, displacement, pressure, tilt, and other optical sensors across the 1460nm to 1620nm optical spectrum, allowing engineers to integrate a high volume of sensors per fiber without the hardware bulk or high equipment cost traditionally required for such bandwidth. This efficiency facilitates real-time data acquisition in environments where space and energy resources are at a premium.

Key technical capabilities

160nm Scanning Range: Provides the breadth required for high-capacity sensor arrays in diverse fiber optic monitoring applications.

Provides the breadth required for high-capacity sensor arrays in diverse fiber optic monitoring applications. Low Power Consumption: Optimized for remote deployments and systems where energy efficiency is a critical operational constraint.

Optimized for remote deployments and systems where energy efficiency is a critical operational constraint. Compact Architecture: Designed for integration into tight spaces without sacrificing the reliability of larger lab-grade interrogation units.

"The release of the new W4 Mini FBG Interrogator marks a significant milestone for Femto Sensing International as we continue to push the addressable markets for optical sensing technology," said Andrei Csipkes, CEO of Technica Optical Components, LLC. "By integrating a 160nm scanning range solid-state interrogator into such a low power consumption and compact form factor, we are providing our customers with unprecedented flexibility for complex monitoring applications while maintaining the high performance our brand is known for."

The W4 Mini Interrogator, operates fully within Femto Sensing International's Software Ecosystem:

https://femtosensing.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/FSI-Software-Ecosystem.pdf

This new FBG Interrogator serves as a strategic expansion of the Femto Sensing International product line, focusing on the intersection of high sensor capacity monitoring systems and operational efficiency.

The W4 Mini FBG Interrogator is now available for customer integration worldwide.

SOURCE FEMTO SENSING INTERNATIONAL