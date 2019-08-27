Fenergo's Client Lifecycle Management Solution Named "Best in Class" by Aite Group

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenergo's, Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution has been recognised as "Best in Class" for CLM in capital markets by global research and advisory firm, Aite Group in its AIM (Aite Impact Matrix).

The AIM is a comprehensive, proprietary vendor evaluation process designed to provide a holistic analysis and identify market leaders in each category. The AIM is composed of four key components, evaluating Vendor stability, client strength, product features, and client services. Best in Class is the highest ranking, awarded to vendors who represent the leaders in the market, with strong financials, diverse client bases, and robust product offerings with industry-leading functionality and reliable client service.

Conor Coughlin, COO, Fenergo, says: "Achieving a Best in Class ranking reinforces our position as the market leader in CLM for digital transformation. We are delighted that Aite Group, a leading advisory firm, has recognised our ability to enable financial institutions to onboard complex multi-jurisdictional clients seamlessly and quickly. This allows our clients to be safe in the knowledge that KYC/AML compliance is dealt with in a business as usual manner, enabling frictionless omni-channel customer journeys and STP.

"The Best in Class ranking is a testament to the value of Fenergo's community-based approach to product development and continued investment in R&D. It also acknowledges our depth of regulatory expertise and pre-packaged data solutions that provide clients with a future-proofed, industry verified CLM solution offering economies of scale."

Virginie O'Shea, Aite, says: "Fenergo has gained significant traction in the corporate and investment bank space and its regulatory expertise is a real selling point and strength versus the competition. Fenergo's investment in its people is also a key differentiator and clients value the availability of the global support teams and the emphasis it places on the client community, allowing clients the ability to collaborate and provide essential feedback to Fenergo on upcoming regulatory concerns and pain points. On the functional side, its onboarding workflow support on the platform is also strong. All these points combined, guarantees Fenergo its position as one of the leading providers in the client lifecycle management space as the company moves into targeting a wider range of financial services institutions outside of the realm of capital markets."

Fenergo (www.fenergo.com)

Fenergo is the digital enabler of client and regulatory technology for financial services. It provides Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) software solutions for Financial Institutions including; Corporate & Institutional Banking, Commercial & Retail Banking, Asset Management, Private Banking & Wealth Management. Counting 70 global Financial Institutions as clients, its award-winning CLM suite transforms how Financial Institutions manage clients; from initial onboarding to KYC/AML and regulatory compliance, to client data management and ongoing lifecycle KYC reviews and refreshes. Fenergo CLM empowers financial institutions to deliver a faster, more efficient and compliant client experience and achieve a single client view across channels, products, business lines and jurisdictions.

Fenergo's community-based approach to product development allows clients to collaborate on solution design on a global scale. Its rules-driven solution ensures compliance with multiple global and local regulatory frameworks including AML, KYC, Tax (CRS, FATCA, 871M), OTC Derivatives (EMIR, Dodd-Frank, MiFID II, Margin Requirements) and data privacy rules (GDPR). It supports the collection, centralization and sharing of client and counterparty data and documentation across the institution and deploys an API-first approach to advanced integration with a host of external KYC, AML and entity data providers, KYC and industry utilities. The solution is underpinned by next generation Artificial Intelligence, Robotics Process Automation and Machine Learning technologies, using advanced OCR and NLP capabilities to extract information, expedite compliance and improve operational efficiencies.

