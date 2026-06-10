Fernando Sánchez Servitje Acquires Legion Advertising, Announces Vision for Next Era of Multicultural Brand Strategy

New ownership positions 25-year agency for expanded growth across U.S. Hispanic and cross-border markets

DALLAS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legion Advertising LLC, a boutique marketing, advertising, experiential and strategy agency with more than 25 years of experience, has announced that Fernando Sánchez Servitje has acquired the company and now serves as sole owner and CEO. The transition marks a defining moment for the agency as it enters a new era focused on multicultural strategy, cross-border business growth, and data-driven brand development across the United States and Latin America.

Fernando Sánchez Servitje, Owner and CEO of Legion Advertising

With offices in Dallas (Las Colinas) and Mexico City, Legion Advertising has built a longstanding reputation for helping brands connect authentically with diverse audiences—particularly within the U.S. Hispanic market. Under Sánchez Servitje's leadership, the agency is positioning itself as a strategic partner delivering cultural intelligence, efficient execution and measurable impact.

"This is an exciting new chapter for Legion," said Fernando Sánchez Servitje, Owner and CEO of Legion Advertising. "For more than two decades, the agency has delivered results for multicultural brands. Moving forward, we are doubling down on what sets us apart—deep Hispanic market expertise, integrated strategy, and execute seamless execution across borders. Our vision is simple: to be the most trusted partner for brands looking to grow through cultural connection."

Founded in 2000, Legion Advertising has evolved with the changing marketing landscape, blending advertising, experiential activations and digital strategy into an integrated offering. The agency has helped launch products in the U.S. market, scale social audiences into the millions and execute successful cross-promotional campaigns.

Today, that legacy fuels innovation and growth.

A Strategic Reset for a New Era

The ownership transition reinforces the agency's independence and forward-looking direction. Legion Advertising is positioning itself as a modern boutique firm built on agility, efficiency and cultural expertise.

Unlike large agencies with complex layers and slower execution, Legion emphasizes a streamlined approach that integrates strategy, creativity, and execution under one roof. This model allows clients—from mid-sized brands to global organizations—to move quickly while maintaining a high level of precision and cultural relevance.

"Our clients don't need more complexity—they need clarity, speed, and results," Sánchez Servitje added. "We operate as an extension of their team, delivering strategic insight execution. That's where real impact happens."

The Power of Hispanic Market Intelligence

A central pillar of Legion Advertising's growth strategy is its continued leadership in Hispanic market intelligence—an increasingly critical area for brands operating in the United States.

As one of the fastest-growing and most influential consumer segments, The Hispanic market requires more than translation—it demands cultural fluency and data-backed strategy. Legion's multicultural foundation, combined with its binational presence, uniquely positions the agency to guide brands through this complexity.

From government entities and NGOs to consumer brands and experiential marketers, Legion works with organizations seeking to build authentic connections with Hispanic audiences while maintaining strong general market relevance.

Unlocking Cross-Border Opportunity

With operations in Dallas and Mexico City, Legion Advertising continues to bridge the U.S. and Latin American markets. The agency is actively supporting:

U.S. brands looking to grow within Hispanic communities

Latin American brands entering or scaling within the U.S.

Government and institutional organizations seeking culturally relevant outreach

Experiential and event-driven brands aiming to deepen audience engagement

This cross-border capability is valuable in today's economy where cultural understanding directly impacts brand success.

A New Identity Built on Legacy and Value

As part of its evolution, Legion is reinforcing its brand identity around the concept of partnership and added value. The agency's "L+" mark reflects its philosophy: Legion plus the client brand equals measurable success.

Rather than functioning as a vendor, Legion serves as a strategic partner delivering execution, insight and growth strategy. "Legion has always been about connection—connecting brands to people, culture to strategy, and ideas to execution," said Sánchez Servitje. "Now, we're building on that foundation to help brands navigate what's next."

About Legion Advertising

Legion Advertising is a Dallas-based boutique marketing, advertising, experiential and strategy agency with more than 25 years of experience. With offices in Dallas and Mexico City, the agency specializes in Hispanic market strategy, multicultural marketing, and integrated brand execution. Legion partners with brands to deliver culturally intelligent, data-driven campaigns that fuel measurable growth across the United States and Latin America.

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

972-955-9747

[email protected]

SOURCE Fernando Sánchez Servitje