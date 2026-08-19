Fernet-Branca Pays Tribute to Its Deep Ties to Tattoo Culture with Limited-Edition Bottle Designed by Austin England

The Los Angeles–based artist brings his "made to last" philosophy to a limited-edition bottle inspired by Fernet-Branca's iconic imagery

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fernet-Branca, the iconic bitter Italian amaro, today announced the third installment in its annual U.S. Limited Edition series, enlisting Los Angeles-based artist Austin England to reimagine the bottle into a collectible piece of art inspired by the brand's ties to tattoo culture. The partnership continues Fernet-Branca's tradition of working with artists whose work reflects the values that have defined the brand since 1845: craftsmanship, patience, and an enduring respect for tradition.

Fernet-Branca’s Latest Limited-Edition Bottle Honors Brands Ties to Tattoo Culture Los Angeles-Based Tattoo Artist Austin England Reinterprets the Brand’s Iconic Eagle Emblem

For years, Fernet-Branca has held a unique place within tattoo culture. Its unmistakable imagery, from Leopoldo Metlicovitz's eagle carrying the bottle across the globe to the art nouveau figures featured in its historic posters and calendars, have been reimagined in ink by artists and enthusiasts around the world. This collaboration brings that enduring connection to life on the bottle itself.

"Fernet-Branca's relationship with tattoo culture wasn't manufactured—it grew over years, glass by glass, in the same rooms where artists like Austin work and in the neighborhood bars where they come together after sessions," said Edoardo Branca, sixth-generation member of the family behind the brand. "This collaboration is our way of honoring that history, with someone whose precision and respect for craft mirrors our own."

England is a multidisciplinary artist who bridges traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Drawn to making art from an early age, he has built a career that spans multiple mediums while remaining rooted in the bold visual language of tattooing. For the 2026 Limited Edition bottle, England reimagined Fernet-Branca's iconic eagle through his distinctive interpretation of classic flash imagery, transforming the bottle into a collectible piece built to stand out at home or behind the bar.

"Fernet-Branca has always had an unmistakable visual identity, and its imagery has been part of tattoo culture for years, so this collaboration felt incredibly natural," said England. "I was inspired by the brand's iconic symbols and the authentic community that's grown around the spirit. Creativity lives where art, culture, and community come together, and that's what I wanted this bottle to reflect."

Alongside the bottle, England has designed a limited collection of Fernet-Branca merchandise, including apparel, hats, and bar accessories, available exclusively at L-T-G.com/fernet-branca this September, while supplies last. The designs draw on the nostalgia and mystery that autumn holds, captured through swirling floral motifs inspired by falling leaves caught in the winds, and rendered in the bold, graphic style of classic flash art. These earthy forms are set against the sharper iconography of Fernet-Branca's classic eagle balancing softness and structure.

To celebrate the bottle launch and merch drop, Fernet-Branca will bring the collaboration to life at Austin's studio in Los Angeles, a garage-style tattoo shop and gallery that has grown over the past decade into a creative hub for artists, makers, and collaborators. From September 15-18, the gallery will transform into an immersive showcase for the partnership, featuring the 2026 Fernet-Branca Limited-Edition bottle, the exclusive merchandise capsule collection, flash tattoos by Austin England, and other curated experiences inspired by the collaboration. Fans can subscribe at us.fernetbranca.com for event updates and first access to collaboration news.

The 2026 Fernet-Branca Limited Edition bottle (SRP: $34.99) is available now at select retailers nationwide. For more information and the latest updates, follow @fernetbranca on Instagram. For a behind-the-scenes look at how this partnership came to life, visit our YouTube channel.

About Branca USA

Created in 2019, Branca USA is the official United States import company for the liquor portfolio of Fratelli Branca, including Fernet-Branca, Antica Formula, Punt e Mes, Brancamenta, Borghetti Espresso Liqueur, Carpano Classico, Carpano Bianco, Carpano Dry, Sambuca Borghetti, and Grappa Candolini. Since 1845, the Fratelli Branca Distillerie has produced world-class liqueurs that have enriched cocktails and conversations alike. With a secret recipe that has been passed down from generation to generation, the importance of tradition and an ethical code are the founding principles that drive the company to innovate the industry while honoring timeless tradition. The Fratelli Branca brands are consistent industry leaders. Fernet-Branca is the industry's leading Amaro, Antica Formula is the leading ultra-premium vermouth and Borghetti is the leading Italian espresso liqueur. For more information about Branca USA, or the portfolio of Fratelli Branca liqueurs, visit: https://www.brancausa.com/.

About Austin England

Austin England is a Los Angeles–based multidisciplinary artist working across tattooing, neon fabrication, illustration, and engraving. Guided by a "made to last" philosophy, his work bridges traditional techniques with contemporary culture, from custom tattoos to hand-bent neon and intricately engraved glass and mirrors. His tattoo shop and gallery, located between Silver Lake and Echo Park off historic Old Route 66, has become a creative hub for artists and collaborators. He also partners with individuals and brands to build distinctive creative identities rooted in craftsmanship, community, and authentic connection.

SOURCE Fernet-Branca