FesariusTherapeutics Closes Oversubscribed $20M Series A, Led by Jefferson Life Sciences, and Backed by NY Ventures, and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons

DermiSphere™, the first of its kind hydrogel Dermal Regeneration Template, attracts world-class financial and strategic investors as clinical momentum accelerates

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FesariusTherapeutics, a commercial-stage medical technology company reimagining dermal repair, today announced the close of an oversubscribed $20 million Series A financing round. The round was anchored by Jefferson Life Sciences (JLS) and joined by Johnson & Johnson (through its corporate venture capital organization, Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc.), Empire State Development's NY Ventures, and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), marking its inaugural institutional investment. The company's flagship product, DermiSphere™, which is the first of its kind hydrogel Dermal Regeneration Template (hDRT) on the U.S. market, was cleared by FDA in 2025 for managing various wound types1.

The financing marks a significant milestone for Fesarius, validating its technology in the clinic, building commercial momentum across U.S. hospital systems, and positioning the company for its next phase of growth. With this capital, Fesarius will build on its existing commercial presence across multiple U.S. hospital systems by accelerating its commercial infrastructure, including additional direct field representatives to broaden national market coverage, pursue Breakthrough Device Designation with expanded reimbursement pathways and advance the clinical trial for its OneStep procedure - the placement of DermiSphere™ and a skin graft in a single surgery, which is the subject of a future application for label expansion. This use of the device has the potential to eliminate the second surgery currently required by the current standard of care, which could reduce patient recovery time, pain, and total cost of care.

The $1.6 billion U.S. market for dermal regeneration has seen virtually no innovation over the last 30 years. As the first of its kind hDRT, DermiSphere's™ novel dual-density collagen microarchitecture is designed to drive faster cellular infiltration and vascularization to support the body's natural wound healing process.

"We are excited to support Fesarius' vision to revolutionize deep wound care and help improve outcomes for millions of patients that require skin grafts. DermiSphere™ is already making a difference for patients. We believe Fesarius is positioned to redefine the category." - Laura Lande-Diner, Managing Partner, Jefferson Life Sciences

"New York is building one of the nation's most dynamic life sciences ecosystems, and companies like Fesarius are exactly why. DermiSphere™ is the kind of innovation we want developed and scaled here, with the potential to dramatically improve outcomes for patients while creating high-quality jobs and economic opportunity across the state. Through NY Ventures, we're proud to invest in New York innovators defining the future of medicine." - Jennifer Tegan, Managing Director, New York Ventures, Empire State Development

"This inaugural investment in Fesarius marks a new chapter for ASPS Ventures, one where we move from advocates to active partners in advancing technologies developed by our members. We are proud to play a role in helping to bring this technology to the patients who need it most." - Michael Costelloe, Executive Vice President of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and CEO of ASPS Ventures, LLC

"DermiSphere™ is creating a new frontier in dermal repair by fundamentally changing how surgeons treat seriously destructive skin loss. Patients are experiencing promising outcomes already and this financing accelerates our clinical programs, expands our commercial reach, and ensures that every patient can access the truly remarkable outcomes we are seeing with DermiSphere™hDRT." - Tom Roueche, President and CEO, FesariusTherapeutics

About FesariusTherapeutics

FesariusTherapeutics is a commercial-stage medical technology company reimagining dermal repair. Its flagship product, DermiSphere™ is the first of its kind hydrogel Dermal Regeneration Template (hDRT), with a patented, dual-density collagen microarchitecture that is designed to facilitate cellular integration and vascularization to support wound healing. The device is 510(k)-cleared by FDA for wound management and commercially active across multiple U.S. hospital systems. The company is headquartered in New York and is advancing toward a pivotal clinical trial to support a planned future label expansion and Breakthrough Device Designation. For more information, visit fesariustherapeutics.com.

About Jefferson Life Sciences

Jefferson Life Sciences, part of Jefferson River Capital, is an investment firm committed to advancing transformative innovations in medicine. The firm brings versatile investment structures and a long-term view to support companies across their full lifecycle—from early development through commercialization, in both private and public settings. By combining intelligent financing with deep operational expertise, we help turn bold scientific ideas into meaningful therapeutic solutions for patients in need.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About Empire State Development's New York Ventures

New York Ventures, a division of Empire State Development, strategically invests in high-growth companies that leverage technology to solve critical challenges across New York State. Through targeted investments and partnerships, the division expands access to venture capital for underserved regions and traditionally underrepresented entrepreneurs, including women and minority founders and fund managers. By bridging public and private sector resources, NY Ventures is building a dynamic, inclusive startup ecosystem that drives innovation throughout the state.

About the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and ASPS Ventures, LLC

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), founded in 1931, is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing more than 11,000 physician members globally, the society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. ASPS Ventures, LLC, is the strategic investment arm of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. The organization invests in emerging technologies across medtech, regenerative medicine, robotics and diagnostics that have the potential to improve patient outcomes and advance the future of plastic and reconstructive surgery. The ASPS Ventures leadership team includes some of the most influential surgeons and innovators in the specialty who focused on supporting companies developing innovative solutions for unmet clinical needs.

Media Contact



Jennifer Hanley

Communications, FesariusTherapeutics

347-819-0402

1 DermiSphere™ received FDA 510(k) clearance (K241904) in January 2025. Full indications for use are available in the public 510(k) summary at: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cdrh_docs/pdf24/K241904.pdf

SOURCE FesariusTherapeutics, Inc