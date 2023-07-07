Fiber Laser Market size to grow by USD 8,780.64 million between 2022 and 2027|Growth of the three-dimensional (3D) printing market is one of the major market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fiber laser market size is set to grow by USD 8,780.64 million between 2022 and 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 11.05%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fiber Laser Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as the increasing demand for high-powered fiber lasers, the demand for enhanced productivity, and the declining demand for CO2 lasers will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The fiber laser market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Fiber Laser Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The fiber laser market is segmented as follows:

Application

Material Processing



Advanced Applications



Healthcare



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The material processing segment will be significant during the forecast period. Material processing includes cutting, welding, engraving, and marking applications for different materials. This segment has been further segmented into high power, marking, fine processing, and micro-processing. High-power applications include cutting and welding applications and are the main contributors to the material processing segment. Hence, these factors will drive the growth of the material processing segment of the global fiber laser market at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Detail insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, request a sample report now!

Fiber Laser Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the fiber laser market include Amonics Ltd, Apollo Instruments Inc., Calmar Laser Inc., Coherent Corp., CY Laser Srl, FANUC Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hypertherm Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, LNA Laser Technology, Lumentum Holdings Inc., LUMIBIRD SA, MACSA ID SA, MKS Instruments Inc, NKT AS, OMRON Corp., TOPTICA Photonics AG, TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fiber laser market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Amonics Ltd - The company offers fiber lasers such as the ALiDAR series.

The company offers fiber lasers such as the ALiDAR series. FANUC Corp. - The company offers fiber lasers such as the Fanuc laser C series.

The company offers fiber lasers such as the Fanuc laser C series. IPG Photonics Corp. - The company offers fiber lasers such as Low power CW fiber lasers.

Fiber Laser Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing demand for high-powered fiber lasers is a key factor that drives the global fiber laser market growth.

is a key factor that drives the global fiber laser market growth. The demand for high-powered lasers has increased, as they are used in various applications such as non-destructive testing in several industries, including aeronautical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering, forensic engineering, mechanical engineering, medicine, petroleum engineering, and systems engineering.

Therefore, the market will observe an increase in the demand for high-powered pulsed fiber lasers, which, in turn, will result in the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The growth of the three-dimensional (3D) printing market is an emerging trend shaping the global fiber laser market.

is an emerging trend shaping the global fiber laser market. 3D printing is used in several industries, such as aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, and several others, for manufacturing highly complex structures.

In many metal-based 3D printers, multiple laser sources, such as fiber lasers, are used to fuse the metallic powder.

The increase in demand for 3D printing will drive the demand for fiber lasers.

Such factors will support the growth of the global fiber laser market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The dependence on a limited number of suppliers is a challenge hindering the global fiber laser market growth.

is a challenge hindering the global fiber laser market growth. Fiber laser manufacturers rely on third-party vendors for the supply of components integrated into laser systems. However, due to the limited number of suppliers, vendors are facing a shortage in raw material supply.

Moreover, uncertain global economic conditions lead to fluctuation in the prices of commodities and currency values, thereby affecting suppliers and manufacturers.

Such factors impede the growth of the global fiber laser market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Fiber Laser Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist fiber laser market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fiber laser market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fiber laser market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fiber laser market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Laser Engraving Machine Market is projected to grow by USD 511.91 million with a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the laser engraving machine market segmentation by type (fiber laser machines, gas laser machines, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing applications of laser engraving in multiple industries are one of the key factors driving the global laser engraving machine market growth.

The tunable laser market size is expected to increase by USD 532.78 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.67%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers tunable laser market segmentation by type (solid state, free electron laser, gas, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving growth in the tunable laser market is the growth in the adoption of nanotechnology across sectors.

Fiber Laser Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,780.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.05 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amonics Ltd, Apollo Instruments Inc., Calmar Laser Inc., Coherent Corp., CY Laser Srl, FANUC Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hypertherm Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, LNA Laser Technology, Lumentum Holdings Inc., LUMIBIRD SA, MACSA ID SA, MKS Instruments Inc, NKT AS, OMRON Corp., TOPTICA Photonics AG, TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fiber laser market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global fiber laser market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Material processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Material processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Material processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Material processing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Material processing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Advanced applications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Advanced applications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Advanced applications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Advanced applications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Advanced applications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Continuous wave fiber laser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Continuous wave fiber laser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Continuous wave fiber laser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Continuous wave fiber laser - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Continuous wave fiber laser - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Pulsed fiber laser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Pulsed fiber laser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Pulsed fiber laser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Pulsed fiber laser - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Pulsed fiber laser - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amonics Ltd

Exhibit 116: Amonics Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 117: Amonics Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Amonics Ltd - Key offerings

12.4 Apollo Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 119: Apollo Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Apollo Instruments Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Apollo Instruments Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Calmar Laser Inc.

Exhibit 122: Calmar Laser Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Calmar Laser Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Calmar Laser Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Coherent Corp.

Exhibit 125: Coherent Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Coherent Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Coherent Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Coherent Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Coherent Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 CY Laser Srl

Exhibit 130: CY Laser Srl - Overview



Exhibit 131: CY Laser Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: CY Laser Srl - Key offerings

12.8 FANUC Corp.

Exhibit 133: FANUC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: FANUC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Hypertherm Inc.

Exhibit 140: Hypertherm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Hypertherm Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Hypertherm Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 IPG Photonics Corp.

Exhibit 143: IPG Photonics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: IPG Photonics Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: IPG Photonics Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 Jenoptik AG

Exhibit 146: Jenoptik AG - Overview



Exhibit 147: Jenoptik AG - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Jenoptik AG - Key news



Exhibit 149: Jenoptik AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Jenoptik AG - Segment focus

12.13 MACSA ID SA

Exhibit 151: MACSA ID SA - Overview



Exhibit 152: MACSA ID SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: MACSA ID SA - Key offerings

12.14 MKS Instruments Inc

Exhibit 154: MKS Instruments Inc - Overview



Exhibit 155: MKS Instruments Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 156: MKS Instruments Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: MKS Instruments Inc - Segment focus

12.15 NKT AS

Exhibit 158: NKT AS - Overview



Exhibit 159: NKT AS - Business segments



Exhibit 160: NKT AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: NKT AS - Segment focus

12.16 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 162: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 165: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 TRUMPF SE Co. KG

Exhibit 167: TRUMPF SE Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 168: TRUMPF SE Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 169: TRUMPF SE Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: TRUMPF SE Co. KG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio