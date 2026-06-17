FIBRA Prologis Announces Changes to its Technical Committee

MEXICO CITY, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV: FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, today announced changes to its Technical Committee: Christopher Burns, Head of Deployment of North America for Prologis will join as a non-independent member and Joseph Ghazal, former Chief Investment Officer for Prologis and a current non-independent member, will conclude his service. Both changes are effective immediately.

The Technical Committee is composed of five non-independent members and six independent members, as follows:

Independent Non-independent Alberto Saavedra Armando Fregozo Miguel Alvarez del Rio Deborah Briones Monica Flores Carter Andrus Carlos Elizondo Christopher Burns Gonzalo Portilla Nick Kittredge Katia Eschenbach



"We are pleased to welcome Christopher Burns to our Technical Committee, where his experience will be a valuable addition," said Héctor Ibarzabal, CEO of FIBRA Prologis. "At the same time, we extend our deepest thanks to Joseph Ghazal, his thoughtful leadership and contributions have played an important role in shaping our strategy and reinforcing the foundation of our continued growth."

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of March 31, 2026, the company's portfolio comprised 516 Investment Properties, totaling 86.9 million square feet (8.1 million square meters). This includes 350 logistics and manufacturing facilities across 6 industrial core markets in Mexico, comprising 65.8 million square feet (6.1 million square meters) of Gross Leasing Area (GLA) and 166 buildings with 21.1 million square feet (1.9 million square meters) of non-strategic assets in other markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments, (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, (ix) risks related to the coronavirus pandemic, and (x) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" and the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

Non-Solicitation - Any securities discussed herein or in the accompanying presentations, if any, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Any such announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein or in the presentations, if and as applicable.

SOURCE FIBRA Prologis