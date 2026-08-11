FibroBiologics Granted U.S. Patent Covering the Use of Fibroblasts to Enhance Survival and Function of Transplanted Insulin-Producing Islets

Patent has potential for applications beyond diabetes, including other cell and tissue transplantation procedures

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,691,147, entitled "Methods and Compositions for Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes Using Fibroblasts in Facilitation of Islet Engraftment." The patent describes methods utilizing fibroblasts to improve the engraftment and long-term function of transplanted pancreatic islets, addressing one of the major challenges in islet transplantation.

Type 1 diabetes affects millions of people and is caused by autoimmune destruction of the insulin-producing beta cells of the pancreas. Transplantation of pancreatic islets remains the only established cell-based approach capable of restoring endogenous insulin production and, in some patients, achieving insulin independence. Adoption has been limited by a severe shortage of donor pancreases and the loss of transplanted islets due to poor engraftment.

The newly issued patent addresses the challenge by describing the use of fibroblasts to improve the microenvironment for transplanted islets. The patented methods encompass compositions and therapeutic approaches designed to increase islet viability following transplantation. Fibroblasts are known to produce extracellular matrix proteins, angiogenic factors, and trophic signals that may improve vascularization, reduce cell stress, and enhance survival of transplanted tissues.

"One of the greatest limitations facing islet transplantation is that many transplanted islets fail to survive the critical period immediately after implantation," said Pete O'Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. "If we can improve engraftment, each donor pancreas could potentially benefit more patients. Technologies that preserve transplanted islets may ultimately help expand access to curative therapies for patients living with Type 1 diabetes."

By improving the survival and integration of transplanted islets, the patented technology has the potential to increase the efficiency of donor tissue utilization. If fewer islets are required to achieve therapeutic benefit, more patients could potentially be treated using the same limited donor supply. The patent supports the potential for fibroblasts to play essential roles in tissue regeneration beyond their traditional structural functions.

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website, email FibroBiologics at [email protected] or follow FibroBiologics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or X.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the scope and strength of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, the potential indications for FibroBiologics' programs, including for diabetes and other cell and tissue transplantation procedures, FibroBiologics' research and development programs, and the potential clinical benefits of fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of FibroBiologics' R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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SOURCE FibroBiologics, Inc.