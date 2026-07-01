Facility to create new jobs, strengthen local manufacturing, provide just-in-time production, and expand Fibrosan's North American presence.

CASSOPOLIS, Mich., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibrosan today announced the official groundbreaking of its new manufacturing facility in Cassopolis, Michigan. Anticipated to become operational March 2027, the facility will add 35 new jobs to the region in Phase 1 and represents a major investment in Fibrosan's operational capabilities, long-term growth, and commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers. A planned Phase 2 expansion will likely triple the facility's production capacity, further strengthening Fibrosan's ability to serve growing customer demand in North America.

Fibrosan breaks ground on new manufacturing facility in Cassopolis, Michigan. From left to right: Michelle Grinnell - Chief Communications Officer - MEDC; Emilie LaGrow - Village Manager, Cassopolis MI; David Johnson - Village President, Cassopolis, Michigan; Erim Yucel - CEO, Fibrosan; Erdem Yucel - Owner, Fibrosan; Tolga Soykan - President, Fibrosan; Tahir Bora Atatanir - Turkish Chicago Consulate General; Terry Rubenthaler - President & CEO at Midwest Energy Cooperative.

As a multinational team, Fibrosan is committed to supplying FRP to its partners in the RV Industry, Automotive Industry, and Construction Industry by delivering premium-quality glass reinforced plastic solutions that combine strength, innovation, and operational excellence. The Cassopolis facility marks the next chapter in that mission, bringing Fibrosan's manufacturing capabilities closer to the North American markets it serves.

Fibrosan's Investment Brings Manufacturing Closer to the Customer

The new Cassopolis facility positions Fibrosan to serve its customers with greater speed, reliability, and flexibility. Local manufacturing enables just-in-time delivery, significantly reducing lead times and allowing customers to operate with increased efficiency. By producing domestically, Fibrosan also substantially reduces exposure to global supply chain disruptions, providing a more stable and dependable source of supply for its distribution and end-use partners.

The facility further supports Fibrosan's ability to stabilize costs over the long term, enabling the company to offer customers competitive, predictable pricing in a dynamic market environment.

"This facility is not the result of a decision we made recently. It is the result of a journey that started more than twenty years ago. Over those years, we invested in people, technology, capacity, and relationships. We learned the market, listened to our customers, and earned their trust and confidence step by step. Today, breaking ground in Cassopolis is not the end of that journey. It is just the beginning of a new chapter. We are proud to bring manufacturing closer to our customers, create opportunities in this community, and build a long-term sustainable future in North America".

said Erim Yucel, CEO, Fibrosan.

Proximity Enables Innovation and Deeper Collaboration

Operating from a local facility creates direct opportunities for collaborative research and development with distribution and OEM partners. Fibrosan's teams will be better positioned to respond to customer feedback, adapt to evolving requirements, and bring product improvements to market with greater speed. The Cassopolis location reflects Fibrosan's ongoing commitment to being a proactive, customer-first manufacturing partner.

New Facility to Bring 35 Jobs to the Cassopolis Community in Phase 1

The Cassopolis facility is expected to be fully operational by March 2027, and will create 35 new full-time positions in Phase 1 across manufacturing, engineering, logistics, and operations. Fibrosan is proud to invest in the Cassopolis community and looks forward to building lasting relationships with local workers and organizations. Additional information on hiring timelines and community engagement will be announced in the months ahead.

A future Phase 2 expansion is planned to triple the facility's production capacity, positioning Fibrosan for sustained long-term growth and enabling the company to meet increasing demand from its customer base.

About Fibrosan

Founded in 1983 as part of the family-owned Yücel Group, Fibrosan is a global manufacturer of fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) laminates and composite solutions. Building on a business tradition that dates back to 1949, Fibrosan serves customers in more than 65 countries across the RV, commercial vehicle, construction, and industrial sectors. The company employs more than 450 people and operates with a strong focus on innovation, quality, and long-term customer partnerships.

For more information, please visit https://fibrosan.com.tr/en/home-page/

SOURCE Fibrosan