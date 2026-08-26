Ficomm Partners' HNW Investor Research Named Finalist in Two ThinkAdvisor 2026 Luminaries Awards Categories

Recognition honors Ficomm's research into how high-net-worth investors find, evaluate and select financial advisors.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ficomm Partners, an embedded growth partner for RIAs and wealth management platforms, today announced that it has been named a finalist in two categories in the ThinkAdvisor 2026 Luminaries Awards for its research examining how high-net-worth investors find and select financial advisors.

The research received finalist recognition in two Thought Leadership & Education categories:

Advisory Support Products & Services: Consultants – Firm Award

Advisory Support Products & Services: Advisor Education – Firm Award

Conducted in partnership with Absolute Engagement, the study surveyed 1,000 high-net-worth investors who currently work with a financial advisor. The research challenges long-held assumptions about how high-net-worth investors find advisors, revealing an increasingly multi-channel path to advisor selection, particularly among younger and wealthier investors. Among investors with $5 million or more in investable assets, 50% found their advisor with no referral involved, while only 31% relied on a referral alone.

"We created this research to give advisory firm leaders a clearer picture of how investors are actually making decisions today, so they can build growth strategies around real behavior instead of long-held assumptions," said Megan Carpenter, CEO and Co-Founder of Ficomm Partners. "To have this work recognized in two categories is especially meaningful. Our goal is to turn these insights into practical guidance that helps firms build more effective, diversified approaches to organic growth."

Now in its sixth year, ThinkAdvisor's Luminaries Awards recognize outstanding contributions from organizations and individuals across the financial services industry. By setting a new standard for recognition based on remarkable achievements and innovation, the ThinkAdvisor 2026 Luminaries Awards program works to inspire the industry to reach greater heights of leadership, creativity and community engagement. A panel of independent judges made up of distinguished industry professionals will select the 2026 winners, who will be recognized during an awards ceremony on Dec. 3, 2026, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

"The 2026 Luminaries Awards continue to push the boundaries of what excellence and achievement mean in the financial services industry," said Janet Levaux, editor-in-chief of ThinkAdvisor. "This year's finalists demonstrate incredible leadership and innovation, while at the same time making a positive impact on their communities and the industry at large. Their contributions exemplify the dynamic and evolving nature of our business, and we are proud to highlight the finalists' achievements as examples for others to follow."

To view the full list of ThinkAdvisor 2026 Luminaries Awards finalists, visit here. Learn more about Ficomm's research on how high-net-worth investors find and select financial advisors here.

About Ficomm Partners

Founded in 2012, Ficomm Partners delivers strategic marketing and PR solutions for financial advisory teams across all channels. Through strategic consulting, execution services, and advisor coaching, Ficomm empowers firms to achieve measurable growth objectives aligned with business goals. The firm helps advisory businesses articulate their authentic value, connect meaningfully with ideal clients, and diversify lead sources. Combining industry expertise with human-centered strategies, Ficomm guides teams to increased net new assets, deeper client engagement, and sustainable business scaling. For more information, visit ficommpartners.com.

About ThinkAdvisor

ThinkAdvisor (ThinkAdvisor.com) provides financial advisors, registered investment advisors and wealth managers with comprehensive coverage of the products, services and information they need to guide their clients in making critical wealth, health and life decisions. The website showcases advisors adapting and succeeding in new ways, translating the impact of industry innovation, regulation, dealmaking and technology into digestible coverage, so advisors have more time to spend advising clients and running their businesses.

SOURCE Ficomm Partners