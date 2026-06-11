FidoAlert Sounds the Alarm Ahead of America's Biggest Day for Lost Pets

Company launches nationwide effort to keep pets safe and at home this Independence Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest lost-pet day of the year is approaching and FidoAlert, the community-focused lost pet alert network powered by PetScreening, is helping pet owners prepare.

Between July 4-6, animal shelters nationwide report a 30-60% spike in stray intakes. FidoAlert is helping pet owners get ahead of the chaos with practical tools, expert resources, and a community of pet finders.

"Roughly 1 in 5 lost pets goes missing after being scared by a loud noise," said Adam Huffstetler, FidoAlert's chief fireworks advisor and certified dog behavior expert. "With thousands of fireworks displays across the country, the right preparation is necessary to keep the holiday safe and fun for the whole family, pets included."

FidoAlert is urging all pet owners to complete the "4 Things Before the 4th" checklist: register your pet with FidoAlert, exercise pets early and get them inside before dark, create a calm, quiet area for pets, and urge guests to keep doors closed.

What Else Is In Store?

Simple Lost Pet Alerts : Text "LOST" to (877)-782-4379* to submit an alert and notify the local community about missing pets.

: Text "LOST" to (877)-782-4379* to submit an alert and notify the local community about missing pets. Most Paw-triotic Pet Contest : Submit a patriotic pet photo here for a chance to win a $250 gift card and the title of FidoAlert's Chief Avoidant Officer. Submissions are open until 11:59 p.m. on June 19, 2026.

: Submit a patriotic pet photo here for a chance to win a $250 gift card and the title of FidoAlert's Chief Avoidant Officer. Submissions are open until 11:59 p.m. on June 19, 2026. Founding Fur-thers Contribution: FidoAlert is donating 1,776 pet tags to no kill sanctuaries and pet adoption centers across the U.S. for an extra layer of protection ahead of the 4th.

Register your pet at FidoAlert.com, and visit www.fidoalert.com/4th-of-july to learn how to keep your pet safe this July 4th.

About FidoAlert

FidoAlert is America's #1 lost pet alert network, powered by PetScreening and dedicated to helping every lost pet find its way home. With more than 2 million pets registered and 70,000+ lost pets found, FidoAlert mobilizes local communities by sending digital lost pet flyers via SMS texts to nearby network members.

*By texting LOST to (877) 782-4379, you are opting in to receive lost pet alerts and network updates from FidoAlert. Msg freq varies. Msg & data rates may apply. For help, please email [email protected]. To opt out, reply STOP. Visit www.petscreening.com/privacy-policy to read our Privacy Policy.

SOURCE FidoAlert