Fiduciary Trust Company Appoints Doris Meister as Chief Executive Officer

Leadership transition builds on a 140-year legacy of trusted client service

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiduciary Trust Company ("Fiduciary"), a Boston-based private wealth management and trust firm, announced today that Executive Chair, Doris Meister has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. Meister succeeds Austin Shapard, who after 12 years as President and Chief Executive Officer will transition to an advisory role. The leadership transition reflects a thoughtful succession process that builds on Fiduciary's 140-year legacy of stewardship and client service while continuing to strengthen the firm's capabilities for the future.

Doris Meister

Meister brings more than 35 years of industry experience, most recently serving as Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Wilmington Trust. Throughout her career, Doris has demonstrated an ability to preserve what is special about an organization while investing in people, capabilities and the client experience. Since joining Fiduciary as Executive Chair, Meister has worked closely with the firm's leadership team and developed a deep appreciation for its client-first culture, rich heritage and differentiated approach to personalized wealth management.

"For more than 140 years, Fiduciary has earned its clients' trust through enduring relationships, thoughtful advice and an unwavering commitment to acting in their best interests," said Meister. "I am excited to build on that strong foundation while investing in our people, technology and investment capabilities to further enhance the experience we provide our clients."

"It has been a privilege to lead Fiduciary over the past twelve years," said Austin Shapard, Senior Advisor to Fiduciary Trust Company. "I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished together and confident the firm is well positioned for its next chapter as Doris and our leadership team continue building on the strong culture and client-first philosophy that have always defined Fiduciary."

Shapard will continue serving as an advisor through the end of 2026, working with Meister and the leadership team to support a seamless transition.

About Fiduciary Trust Company

Fiduciary Trust Company is a private wealth management firm focused on families, individuals and nonprofits seeking objective advice to help grow and protect their investments. The firm also provides a range of services to professional financial advisors and single-family offices. Fiduciary's capabilities include customized wealth planning, investment management, trustee and estate services, and family office, tax and custody services. Access to New Hampshire's favorable trust laws is also available through its affiliate, Fiduciary Trust of New England.

Founded in 1885 as a family office, Fiduciary takes a personal approach based on expertise, strong performance and a genuine commitment to act in its clients' best interests. The firm's client focus has enabled it to achieve a 98% average annual client retention rate.

Contact

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SOURCE Fiduciary Trust Company