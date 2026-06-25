FIDx and Beacon Research Bring Real-Time Annuity Rate Intelligence to the Point of Sale

Integration embeds Beacon's industry-leading rate data directly into the FIDx Insurance Exchange; turning annuity selection from a multi-system research project into a single, actionable workflow

BERWYN, Pa., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx), the insurance technology platform that powers digital annuity distribution for the wealth management industry, today announced an integration with Beacon Research, the industry's leading source of annuity rate and product data. The integration brings real-time fixed, indexed, and registered index-linked annuity (RILA) rate data directly into the FIDx Insurance Exchange, the platform advisors already use to research, propose, transact, and service annuities, making rate-driven decisions a native part of the advisor workflow.

Until now, evaluating annuity rates has often required advisors to jump between disconnected systems, pulling rates in one place, comparing products in another, and assembling proposals in a third. The new integration eliminates that detour, putting Beacon's rate intelligence in advisors' hands in real time.

"Annuities have always been a data-rich product sold in a data-poor moment," said Rich Romano, CEO of FIDx. "That ends here. With Beacon Research embedded in the Insurance Exchange, advisors no longer have to leave the workflow, hunt for rates, or guess at what's competitive. The information they need to choose the right product is right where the decision happens. Aggregating rate data in a separate tool isn't enough anymore; it has to live where transactions happen. For any advisor doing annuity business, the combination of FIDx and Beacon is essential."

"Beacon Research has spent three decades building the most comprehensive and accurate annuity rate dataset in the industry, and over 250,000 advisors use Beacon annuity data to research and compare annuity products today." said Jeremy Alexander, CEO, Beacon Annuity Solutions, LLC. "FIDx provides another avenue for advisors to access our comprehensive and accurate annuity rate data, and by embedding that data directly into the Insurance Exchange we can put Beacon at the fingertips of every advisor evaluating an annuity for a client. Together, we're making it dramatically easier for advisors to find, compare, and confidently recommend the right annuity for every client."

For advisors at participating firms, the integration delivers:

Rate-aware product selection: current, guaranteed minimum, and bonus rates surfaced inline as advisors browse fixed, indexed, and RILA products, with side-by-side comparison and sort and filter capabilities.

current, guaranteed minimum, and bonus rates surfaced inline as advisors browse fixed, indexed, and RILA products, with side-by-side comparison and sort and filter capabilities. Deeper indexed and RILA data: including underlying index, strategy, cap rates, participation rates, buffer rates, and rate effective dates — supporting more informed conversations on the products clients ask about most.

including underlying index, strategy, cap rates, participation rates, buffer rates, and rate effective dates — supporting more informed conversations on the products clients ask about most. One workflow, one source of truth: eliminating the time and risk of pulling rate data from outside the system advisors use to actually transact.

The integration is available to financial professionals at FIDx's distribution partners that have enabled Beacon Research at the firm level.

About FIDx

Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx) is an insurance technology platform that integrates the brokerage, insurance, and advisory ecosystems for annuities and insurance tools and access to solutions from the industry's leading carriers. FIDx technology is integrated within the same wealth management platforms advisor firms already use every day to better enable advisors to deliver comprehensive advice and help clients reach their goals. To learn more, please visit https://fidx.io/.

About Beacon Annuity Solutions, LLC

Founded in 1997 in Chicago, Illinois, Beacon Annuity Solutions is the annuity industry's trusted single source for comprehensive, high-quality product and rate information. Originally established as Beacon Research by Jeremy Alexander, a former financial advisor who saw the need for an objective and reliable fixed annuity resource, the company has grown into a recognized annuity authority serving carriers, distributors, and financial institutions across the United States.

Beacon's flagship platform, AnnuityNexus, provides 100% issuer-approved product and rate data across Fixed, Fixed Indexed (FIA), Registered Index-Linked (RILA), and Variable Annuity (VA) product lines, supporting sales, regulatory compliance, and product development. The company also offers secure custom data feeds and API integrations, Annuity Switchboard (a carrier-certified product distribution management solution) and custom-built solutions tailored to unique organizational needs.

With over 100 years of combined annuity industry experience on its staff, Beacon Annuity Solutions is committed to delivering unparalleled data accuracy, responsive customer service, and complete independence. The company does not sell the annuity products it tracks, ensuring objectivity that clients have relied upon for nearly three decades.

Beacon Annuity Solutions is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.beaconannuitysolutions.com.

Media Contact

For FIDx

Michele Modugno

JConnelly for FIDx

[email protected]

For Beacon Annuity Solutions, LLC

Frank O'Connor

Director of Business Development

[email protected]

SOURCE Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx)