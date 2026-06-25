FIEGER LAW TO REPRESENT SEVERAL FAMILIES SERIOUSLY INJURED FOLLOWING TREATMENT AT THE NOVI DAVITA DIALYSIS CENTER

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fieger Law has been retained to represent several families seriously and critically injured following routine treatment at the Novi DaVita Dialysis Center. There is an ongoing investigation into the multiple illnesses reported and tragic death of a patient following dialysis treatments at the DaVita Dialysis Center in Novi.

Fieger Law has begun an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding these incidents and is working to determine what occurred, whether appropriate safety protocols were followed, and whether preventable failures contributed to the harm suffered by patients.

"Our hearts are with every patient and family impacted by these tragic events," said James Harrington, President and CEO of Fieger Law. "Individuals receiving dialysis place immense trust in their healthcare providers. Something went wrong and families deserve answers. Hopefully, DaVita Dialysis Center will cooperate and give us the truth of what happened."

Anyone who received treatment at the Novi DaVita Dialysis Center and experienced serious illness or complications following treatment, or families who believe a loved one may have been affected, are encouraged to contact Fieger Law as the investigation continues.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Fieger Law

Attn.: Nicole Soulsby

19390 West Ten Mile Road

Southfield, MI 48075

(248) 355-5555

[email protected]

SOURCE Fieger Law