Fiercely Independent Media Group Launches "Fiercely Independent" - The Voice of Independent Voters

Pre-Launch Feedback Shows Strong Support Among Gen X Listeners Tired of Political Tribalism and Extreme Narratives

DENVER, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with the 4th of July Holiday, the Fiercely Independent Media Group today announced the official launch of Fiercely Independent, a media platform and video podcast created for Americans who reject today's political divisiveness, question institutional narratives and refuse to choose between ideological extremes.

Hosted by entrepreneur and independent political commentator Chris McKie, Fiercely Independent delivers commentary and analysis that challenge conventional wisdom, expose political and media hypocrisy, and promote critical thinking over partisan loyalty.

"At a time when trust in politics and media continues to decline, Fiercely Independent seeks to provide a home for the majority of Americans who identify as Independent," said McKie. "We challenge power where we find it, employ logic over partisan talking points, and encourage people to think for themselves rather than accept whatever narrative is being sold."

Early listener feedback suggests show topics are resonating strongly with Gen X audiences, many describing themselves as intellectually curious, politically homeless and exhausted by manufactured outrage, and media sensationalism. After 20,000+ pre-launch views, and hundreds of likes and comments, viewers note several core aspects of the show appealing:

Nobody gets a free pass – all political parties and public figures are subject to scrutiny;

– all political parties and public figures are subject to scrutiny; Logic beats ideology – the show's "Spot the Spin" series strikes a chord of calling out fallacies used by politicians to manipulate others;

– the show's "Spot the Spin" series strikes a chord of calling out fallacies used by politicians to manipulate others; Nuance matters – complex problems rarely have a simple solution;

– complex problems rarely have a simple solution; Extremism is the enemy – ideological absolutism threatens productive discourse and long-term effective governance.

Episodes of Fiercely Independent are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and other media platforms. A weekly newsletter is also available for subscribers.

About Fiercely Independent Media Group

Fiercely Independent Media Group is an independent media company dedicated to promoting critical thinking, intellectual honesty and thoughtful conversation. Its flagship offering is Fiercely Independent, the voice of Independent voters. To learn more, visit Fiercely Independent.org.

Fiercely Independent is a trademark of the Fiercely Independent Media Group. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

Chris McKie

Fiercely Independent Media Group

408-630-9843

[email protected]

SOURCE Fiercely Independent Media Group