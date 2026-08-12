FIFA Selects Globant to Create a Continuous Fan Experience Ecosystem for Football Fans Using AI Pods Powered by Glob.AI

FIFA's digital experiences will be scaled using Glob.AI, Globant's AI-native tech services model, to create a seamless, personalized journey for millions of fans, with initial pilots indicating 20% efficiency increase

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIFA has selected Globant (NYSE: GLOB) to redesign its global fan engagement, transforming how football is delivered to and experienced by billions worldwide.

Key FIFA digital platforms will now enable a more "joined-up" experience for fans where their preferences are recognized across platforms and competitions. Powered by AI Pods by Glob.AI, these platforms will continuously learn from real-time data and generate new experiences for fans all year round, growing FIFA's influence beyond single tournaments.

FIFA Fan Experience Ecosystem

This announcement marks an exciting evolution in how FIFA leverages technology within this partnership. FIFA is embracing an AI-native, consumption-based model. Glob.AI brings together human-supervised AI agents based on Globant's proven processes, forged over 23 years of enterprise software experience. All institutional knowledge generated is secured within a proprietary token vault, granting FIFA complete ownership of its data and future AI-driven innovations. Initial pilots with FIFA have already demonstrated a 20% efficiency increase in throughput generation while maintaining or improving quality rates.

With this new advanced technology implementation, FIFA is working to create a centralized digital ecosystem that learns and will be able to adapt in real time to improve core pillars of the match day and fan experience including:

Unified Fan Identity: Strengthening FIFA ID as the connective tissue across all digital touchpoints, enabling the organization to recognize, reach and reward fans whether they're watching from home or attending a match.

Strengthening FIFA ID as the connective tissue across all digital touchpoints, enabling the organization to recognize, reach and reward fans whether they're watching from home or attending a match. FIFA website: Evolving FIFA.com into a personalized hub for fans, leading to personally relevant content.

Evolving FIFA.com into a personalized hub for fans, leading to personally relevant content. The FIFA Tournament App: Evolving a single, customizable platform that brings together schedules, real-time content and local host city insights for fans on the ground.

For the fan, this means a more human-centric experience: a single digital thread that connects their interaction with FIFA platforms and their attendance at FIFA tournaments, where their fandom is remembered and can be rewarded. Every touchpoint will be powered by specialized AI architectures, which will learn from each action in order to provide increasingly precise and efficient services.

For FIFA, this move will help to end the era of the "anonymous fan" by connecting disparate journeys through a single and actionable ecosystem. By consolidating first-party data and strengthening digital identity, FIFA will gain better insights about how global fans operate and how to enhance their football experience, applying this intelligence to future tournaments, content and commercial initiatives.

"Our goal is to ensure every fan experiences football in a personal way that deepens their emotional connection," said Mattias Grafström, FIFA Secretary General. "With Globant's continued innovation, we can hold our technology projects to a higher standard and develop a system that learns and adapts to the needs of our global audience. By keeping the needs of fans present at all times, we will create a more sustainable future for our game."

"We're working with FIFA to shape technology around the fan," said Martin Migoya, Co-founder and CEO of Globant. "With our AI Pods powered by Glob.AI we are building on our five years of collaboration by implementing a whole new service delivery model that moves at the pace of fandom. Football is the world's number one sport because it remains unpredictable and accessible to all; the human-assisted AI model is key for technology systems that scale quickly and deliver the always-on entertainment that fans expect."

For more information about this project visit: https://more.globant.com/en-us/globant-official-partner-fifa

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in an AI-powered future. Our AI-native services help organizations reinvent themselves and drive measurable business results. By combining technology and creativity, Globant delivers industry-focused solutions that transform core operations and design experiences customers love. Through its signature AI Pods - agentic service units supervised by experts - the company engineers secure, governed AI systems tied directly to core business metrics, resulting in up to 80 percent faster legacy modernization and 2x improvements in time to market.

With more than 28,500 employees across 35+ countries, Globant operates a network of industry-focused AI Studios and partners with global brands including FIFA, Google, Riot Games, the LA Clippers and Santander. Recognized by IDC MarketScape as a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025) and a Leader in AI Services (2023), Globant's work is featured as business case studies at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. The company collaborates with leading technology platforms including Anthropic, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Globant